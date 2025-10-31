Syracuse adds Fordham to 2027 football schedule

The Syracuse Orange have added the Fordham Rams to their 2027 football schedule, according to Fordham’s official athletics website.

Syracuse will host Fordham at the JMA Wireless Dome on a date to be announced during the 2027 season. The game will mark the eighth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Syracuse and Fordham played their first football game 116 years ago on Nov. 25, 1909 at the Polo Grounds in New York, N.Y., and the contest ended in a 5-5 tie. In their most recent matchup on Nov. 20, 1954, which was also played at the Polo Grounds, the Orange defeated the Rams 20-7 to extend their advantage in the series to 4-2-1.

Fordham University, located in Bronx, N.Y., is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Rams have won three conference championships and have made six appearances in the FCS Playoffs.

With the addition of Fordham, Syracuse now has all three of its non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2027 season. The Orange are currently scheduled to open the season on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 4 and will later travel to face the UConn Huskies on Nov. 6.

Syracuse’s 2027 ACC opponents were previously released by the league, but will change with the conference moving to a nine-game schedule that season.

Syracuse is the first known non-conference opponent for Fordham in 2027. The Rams can schedule two additional opponents to go along with its nine-game Patriot League slate.

