Stony Brook, Delaware State schedule football series for 2026, 2028

The Stony Brook Seawolves and Delaware State Hornets have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series opens on Thursday, August 27, 2026, when Stony Brook travels to face Delaware State at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Dela. That matchup first surfaced in December with the release of Stony Brook’s 2026 schedule.

A copy of the game contract, obtained from Stony Brook University through a state public records request, confirms that a return game is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2028, at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, N.Y.

The two programs have never met on the gridiron. Stony Brook competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), while Delaware State represents the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Stony Brook’s 2026 non-conference slate also includes a home tilt with Lindenwood (Sept. 3) and road trips to face Ball State (Sept. 12) and Fordham (Sept. 26).

Delaware State becomes Stony Brook’s second scheduled non-conference opponent for 2028, joining a Sept. 9 road tilt against Buffalo.

For Delaware State, Stony Brook is among seven non-league opponents on the 2026 schedule and first in 2028. After opening the 2026 campaign at home against Stony Brook, the Hornets are slated to visit William & Mary (Sept. 5), host Bowie State (Sept. 12), travel to USF (Sept. 19), host Towson (Sept. 26), visit UAlbany (Oct. 3), and host Franklin Pierce (Oct. 10).

Football Schedules