Stanford adds William & Mary to 2030 football schedule

The Stanford Cardinal have added the William & Mary Tribe to their 2030 football schedule, it was announced Wednesday.

Stanford will host William & Mary at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2030. The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

William & Mary is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Tribe last won a conference championship in 2022 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs before falling on the road against Montana State.

In other non-conference action in 2030, the Stanford Cardinal are scheduled to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at “The Farm” on Saturday, Aug. 31.

ACC opponents for Stanford for the 2030 season were previously announced by the league. The Cardinal will host Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pitt, and SMU at Stanford Stadium and will travel to face California, NC State, Syracuse, and Virginia.

William & Mary’s non-conference schedule for the 2030 season now includes a total of three opponents. In addition to visiting Stanford, the Tribe are scheduled to host the VMI Keydets for their season-opener on Aug. 31 at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg, Va., before traveling to face the rival Richmond Spiders on Oct. 5.

