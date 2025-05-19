Stanford adds Portland State to 2028 football schedule, per report

The Stanford Cardinal have added the Portland State Vikings to their 2028 football schedule, according to a report from John Canzano.

Per the report, Stanford will host Portland State at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Portland State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Vikings last won a conference championship in 1992 as members of the Western Football Conference in Division II. More recently, the Vikings participated in the FCS Playoffs during the 2000 and 2015 seasons.

In other non-conference action in 2028, the Stanford Cardinal are scheduled to visit the Fresno State Bulldogs to open the season on Sept. 2 and will host the San Jose State Spartans to close out the regular-season on Nov. 25. One more non-conference opponent will be needed if the ACC continues to play an eight-game league schedule.

ACC opponents for Stanford for the 2028 season were previously announced by the league. The Cardinal will host Clemson, SMU, Virginia, and Virginia Tech at Stanford Stadium and will travel to face Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, and North Carolina.

Stanford is the first known non-conference opponent for Portland State’s football schedule for the 2028 season.

