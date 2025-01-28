Stanford adds Notre Dame, completes 2025 football schedule

The Stanford Cardinal have added a home contest against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2025, which completes their football schedule, the school announced Monday.

Stanford will host Notre Dame at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. The game will mark the 38th overall meeting between the two schools in football.

Notre Dame has recorded two consecutive victories over Stanford and has won five of the last six contests. The Fighting Irish now have a nine-game advantage in the overall series, 23-14.

The matchup with Notre Dame was announced in conjunction with the release of Stanford’s complete ACC football schedule for the 2025 season. Stanford is scheduled to open the season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Following an open date on Aug. 30, Stanford travels to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars on Sept. 6. The Cardinal kick off their ACC schedule on Sept. 13 at home against the Boston College Eagles.

Below is Stanford’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Stanford Football Schedule

08/23 – at Hawaii

08/30 – OFF

09/06 – at BYU

09/13 – Boston College*

09/20 – at Virginia

09/27 – San José State

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at SMU*

10/18 – Florida State*

10/25 – at Miami*

11/01 – Pitt*

11/08 – at North Carolina*

11/15 – OFF

11/22 – California*

11/29 – Notre Dame

* ACC contest.