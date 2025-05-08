St. Thomas to host Northern Michigan in 2026

The St. Thomas Tommies will host the Northern Michigan Wildcats in 2026, FBSchedules.com has learned.

St. Thomas is scheduled to visit Northern Michigan this season on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, which was revealed when the Tommies announced their 2025 football schedule in March. The game will be played inside the Superior Dome on the campus of Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich.

According to the copy of the game contract obtained from Northern Michigan University via a public records request, the two schools will play a home-and-home series. The second and final game of the series is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at St. Thomas’ O’Shaughnessy Stadium in St. Paul, Minn.

St. Thomas, a member of the Pioneer Football League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), and Northern Michigan, a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) in Division II, have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Northern Michigan is the third and final non-conference opponent for St. Thomas in 2026. The Tommies are scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 5 and will later host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in Saint Paul on Sept. 19.

St. Thomas finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in Pioneer Football League action. The Tommies are slated to open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home against the Lindenwood Lions.

