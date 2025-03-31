St. Thomas adds Northern Michigan, completes 2025 football schedule

The St. Thomas Tommies have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

St. Thomas opens the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 with a home contest against the Lindenwood Lions at O’Shaughnessy Stadium in Saint Paul, Minn.

The Tommies then travel for consecutive contests against the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, Sept. 6 and the Northern Michigan Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 13. The contest against Northern Michigan, a Division II opponent, was previously unannounced.

St. Thomas’ fourth and final non-conference opponent is the North Dakota State Bison, the reigning FCS national champion. That contest is slated for the regular-season finale on Nov. 22 in Fargo, N.D.

St. Thomas opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) play in 2025 on the road against the San Diego Toreros on Sept. 27. Other PFL road opponents include Davidson on Oct. 11, Stetson on Oct. 25, and Drake on Nov. 8.

PFL opponents slated to visit O’Shaughnessy Stadium this fall include Butler on Oct. 4, Valparaiso on Oct. 18, Marist on Nov. 1, and Presbyterian on Nov. 15.

Below is St. Thomas’ complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 St. Thomas Football Schedule

08/28 – Lindenwood

09/06 – Idaho

09/13 – Northern Michigan

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – San Diego*

10/04 – Butler*

10/11 – Davidson*

10/18 – Valparaiso*

10/25 – Stetson*

11/01 – Marist*

11/08 – Drake*

11/15 – Presbyterian*

11/22 – North Dakota State

* PFL contest.

St. Thomas finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in PFL play. The Tommies are entering their 17th season under head coach Glenn Caruso, who has a 157-34 overall record at the school.