South Carolina adds Bowling Green to 2028 football schedule

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added the Bowling Green Falcons to their 2028 football schedule, the school announced Friday.

South Carolina will host Bowling Green at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., during the 2028 season, with the exact date to be announced later. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Bowling Green replaces a previously scheduled home contest against North Carolina on South Carolina’s 2028 slate. South Carolina and North Carolina mutually agreed to cancel their series after their respective conferences each announced moves to nine-game league schedules.

With the addition of Bowling Green, South Carolina has tentatively completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2028 season. The Gamecocks are scheduled to host FCS Wofford on September 9 and will close the regular-season on the road against in-state rival Clemson on November 25.

The SEC previously announced the league opponents for each member in 2028. South Carolina will host Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M and will travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, and Oklahoma.

South Carolina is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Bowling Green in 2028. The Falcons are also scheduled to visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 9 and the South Alabama Jaguars on September 16.

Football Schedules