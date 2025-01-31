South Alabama replaces FAMU with Morgan State on 2025 football schedule

The South Alabama Jaguars have added the Morgan State Bears to their 2025 football schedule, according to South Alabama’s official athletics website.

South Alabama will host Morgan State at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Morgan State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Morgan State is led by head coach Damon Wilson, who guided the Bears to a 6-6 overall record last season.

South Alabama was previously scheduled to host the Florida A&M Rattlers on Aug. 30, 2025, but the Rattlers backed out of the game in order to return to the Orange Blossom Classic after a one-year absence. Florida A&M will face Howard in that season-opener at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It’s not currently known if the South Alabama-Florida A&M game will be rescheduled for a future season.

With the addition of Morgan State, the South Alabama Jaguars have completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. Following the season-opener against Morgan State, South Alabama will welcome the Tulane Green Wave to Mobile on Sept. 6.

One week later on Sept. 13, South Alabama will travel within the state to face the Auburn Tigers. The Jags close out the non-conference portion of their 2025 schedule two weeks later on Sept. 27 on the road against the North Texas Mean Green.

In Sun Belt Conference action in 2025, South Alabama will host Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, and Southern Miss and will visit Georgia State, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.

Morgan State was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Villanova Wildcats, so that game will likely be rescheduled for a future season. Villanova has already announced its 2025 slate, and its open date on Nov. 1 does not line up with Morgan State, who is slated to visit South Carolina State in a MEAC contest that day.

