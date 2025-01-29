Florida A&M, Howard to play in 2025 Orange Blossom Classic

The Florida A&M Rattlers and Howard Bison will play in the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic, Florida A&M announced Wednesday.

Florida A&M and Howard will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will likely be televised nationally by an ESPN network.

𝗪𝗘’𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 The Rattlers are headed back to the Orange Blossom Classic after winning in 2023 to play Howard.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 pic.twitter.com/mgNZtowVfe — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) January 29, 2025

Florida A&M has appeared in the Orange Blossom Classic 48 times overall, but did not play in the game last season for the first time in its history. In the 2024 contest, the North Carolina Eagles defeated the Alabama State Hornets, 31-24.

Florida A&M was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season at the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 30. That game will likely be rescheduled or postponed to a future season.

Howard is the fifth announced opponent for Florida A&M next season. The Rattlers are also scheduled to host the Albany State Golden Rams in a non-conference contest on Sept. 13.

Two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contests for the Rattlers have also been announced by the opposing teams. Florida A&M will host the Alcorn State Braves on Oct. 18 and visit the Southern Jaguars on Oct. 25.

Howard’s 2025 schedule has also not yet been revealed. The Bison are slated to face the Hampton Pirates in the Truth & Service Classic on Sept. 20 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Other non-conference games announced include Richmond and South Carolina State on the road on Sept. 27 and Oct. 18, respectively, and a road tilt at Temple on a date to be announced.

The Bison will also travel to face Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foe South Carolina State on Nov. 8.

