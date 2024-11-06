SMU Mustangs to play at Notre Dame in 2026

The SMU Mustangs will play at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2026, it was announced Wednesday.

SMU will travel to take on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on a date to be determined during the 2026 season. The game will mark the 14th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

SMU and Notre Dame’s first contest was played in 1930 in South Bend. Notre Dame currently leads the overall series, 10-3, which includes victories in their two most recent contests, 61-29 in 1986 and 59-6 in 1989, both in South Bend.

The Mustangs are playing the Fighting Irish in place of Virginia in 2026 in order to allow the Cavaliers to play a two-game series with West Virginia. That series, which was also announced Wednesday, includes games in 2026 and 2032 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

With the addition of Notre Dame, SMU now has three opponents for its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Mustangs are also scheduled to visit the Baylor Bears on Sept. 19 and host the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 26.

In ACC action in 2026, SMU is scheduled to host Boston College, California, Virginia, and Wake Forest and travel to Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, and Syracuse.

Notre Dame, an FBS Independent, has 10 games set for its 2026 football schedule, which begins with a neutral-site contest against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sept. 5. The Irish are slated to host Michigan State, Miami (FL), Syracuse, and SMU in South Bend and will travel to face Purdue, North Carolina, Navy, USC, and Florida State.

