SEC likely to finalize eight or nine-game schedule format before 2025 season kickoff

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) faces a pivotal decision impacting its football landscape, with the deadline rapidly approaching to finalize its scheduling format for the 2026 season. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, SEC athletic directors have indicated that the league will likely decide whether to adopt a nine-game conference schedule by the start of the 2025 football season.

This potential shift to a nine-game conference schedule carries significant implications, influencing playoff positioning, rivalries, strength of schedule, and overall competitiveness. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has emphasized the urgency of this decision, noting that the timeline for finalizing the conference schedule could precede resolutions regarding the future format of the College Football Playoff (CFP).

Greg Sankey says the timeframe by which the SEC must decide on moving to nine conference games for 2026 will arrive sooner, he suggests, than the deadline to decide a future CFP format. "I’m not sure we can work through our (CFP) obligations," by that deadline. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 28, 2025

SEC ADs told @YahooSports that the deadline to decide on the 2026 SEC football schedule – 9 games or 8 – is, at latest, by the start of this coming football season. There is a real chance that the CFP format negotiations extends into the fall. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 28, 2025

Sankey voiced concerns about the complexity of aligning the SEC’s scheduling decision with ongoing CFP negotiations, suggesting that the playoff discussions might extend into the fall. Consequently, the SEC may need to independently settle on its scheduling format without clarity on future playoff frameworks, adding complexity to the decision-making process.

Advocates of the nine-game format argue it would enhance the conference’s strength of schedule, possibly positioning teams more favorably for playoff inclusion. Opponents counter by highlighting the increased physical demands on student-athletes and the risk of fewer teams achieving bowl eligibility due to tougher schedules.

The SEC’s decision-making process reflects a strategic balancing act. Administrators must weigh the potential competitive benefits of a nine-game schedule against uncertainties regarding future playoff criteria. With the CFP negotiations potentially unresolved by the start of the 2025 season, the SEC risks committing to a scheduling structure without knowing how future playoff systems will reward or penalize that choice.

Ultimately, as Dellenger’s reporting underscores, the SEC faces an imminent and critical decision. The conference’s choice, whether to embrace a more rigorous schedule or maintain its current eight-game structure, will profoundly shape the competitive landscape of college football. The outcome will affect the SEC’s ability to maximize playoff participation, sustain traditional rivalries, and strategically position itself amid the evolving dynamics of college athletics.

This reporting comes on the heels of LSU’s Brian Kelly sharing that the SEC is discussing a scheduling partnership with the Big Ten for non-conference games. Nine SEC games, plus a Big Ten game each year would undoubtedly make for a gauntlet each year for each SEC squad. One more rigorous than the SEC teams already have, but one that would also bolster playoff resumes for all teams involved.