SEC likely to finalize eight or nine-game schedule format before 2025 season kickoff

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) faces a pivotal decision impacting its football landscape, with the deadline rapidly approaching to finalize its scheduling format for the 2026 season. According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, SEC athletic directors have indicated that the league will likely decide whether to adopt a nine-game conference schedule by the start of the 2025 football season.
This potential shift to a nine-game conference schedule carries significant implications, influencing playoff positioning, rivalries, strength of schedule, and overall competitiveness. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has emphasized the urgency of this decision, noting that the timeline for finalizing the conference schedule could precede resolutions regarding the future format of the College Football Playoff (CFP).
Greg Sankey says the timeframe by which the SEC must decide on moving to nine conference games for 2026 will arrive sooner, he suggests, than the deadline to decide a future CFP format.
"I’m not sure we can work through our (CFP) obligations," by that deadline.
SEC ADs told @YahooSports that the deadline to decide on the 2026 SEC football schedule – 9 games or 8 – is, at latest, by the start of this coming football season.
There is a real chance that the CFP format negotiations extends into the fall.
Sankey voiced concerns about the complexity of aligning the SEC’s scheduling decision with ongoing CFP negotiations, suggesting that the playoff discussions might extend into the fall. Consequently, the SEC may need to independently settle on its scheduling format without clarity on future playoff frameworks, adding complexity to the decision-making process.
Advocates of the nine-game format argue it would enhance the conference’s strength of schedule, possibly positioning teams more favorably for playoff inclusion. Opponents counter by highlighting the increased physical demands on student-athletes and the risk of fewer teams achieving bowl eligibility due to tougher schedules.
The SEC’s decision-making process reflects a strategic balancing act. Administrators must weigh the potential competitive benefits of a nine-game schedule against uncertainties regarding future playoff criteria. With the CFP negotiations potentially unresolved by the start of the 2025 season, the SEC risks committing to a scheduling structure without knowing how future playoff systems will reward or penalize that choice.
Ultimately, as Dellenger’s reporting underscores, the SEC faces an imminent and critical decision. The conference’s choice, whether to embrace a more rigorous schedule or maintain its current eight-game structure, will profoundly shape the competitive landscape of college football. The outcome will affect the SEC’s ability to maximize playoff participation, sustain traditional rivalries, and strategically position itself amid the evolving dynamics of college athletics.
This reporting comes on the heels of LSU’s Brian Kelly sharing that the SEC is discussing a scheduling partnership with the Big Ten for non-conference games. Nine SEC games, plus a Big Ten game each year would undoubtedly make for a gauntlet each year for each SEC squad. One more rigorous than the SEC teams already have, but one that would also bolster playoff resumes for all teams involved.
This would be a huge dream come true for Georgia Bulldogs Fan something I have been pulling for a year ever since news broke & been supporting SEC for nine ever since.
The SEC needs to stay at an 8-game conference schedule. You can’t deprive us of such classic rivalries as Alabama-Mercer and Georgia-Austin Peay.
I know you’re being facetious, but you can still play 9 conference game AND keep your FCS games. The Pac10/12 and Big Ten and 12 have been doing that for years.
On the topic of SEC teams playing FCS teams, I want them to stop doing late in the season. It´s so stupid and unfairly positions them for the CFP better.
The SEC as great as they are needs to play at least 3 of these games each year because their schedule is tough.
Hopefully this happens so SEC teams can´t schedule a bunch of cupcakes and pretend it shows how awesome they are.
The Big 12 and SEC going to 7 conference games, the Big Ten back to 8, and the ACC remaining at 8 would be better, then the Big 12 and SEC can require 3 OOC games against P4 competition and the ACC and Big Ten 2 games.
This could lead to such games as Bedlam becoming annual again as well as making more room for top-notch OOC games which would be good for TV ratings and impress the CFP committee.
Most conference match-ups are overrated, only the big rivalry games like Michigan-Ohio State and Oklahoma-Texas mean anything.
Conference games are very important on any giving Saturday & I am A Fan of choices on airwaves especially during 3:30PM-4:00PM time slot when you have many to choose from like Washington at Michigan CBS, Ole Miss at Georgia ABC, Utah at BYU FOX, Maryland at UCLA BTN, Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPN2, Cincinnati at Oklahoma State TNT, Missouri at Auburn ESPN, Wyoming at Air Force CBSSN, Michigan State at Indiana FS1, Temple at Charlotte ESPNU, Texas A&M at Arkansas SECN & Florida State at Stanford ACCN.
I enjoy watching Big Ten on CBS however I think of other CFB Fans that want to tune in other exciting games too.