LSU’s Brian Kelly reveals SEC’s proposed strategic alliance with Big Ten

At the 2025 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Coaches Meetings in Destin, Florida, LSU head coach Brian Kelly became a central figure by announcing discussions about a formal scheduling partnership between the SEC and the Big Ten. Kelly, entering his fourth year with the Tigers, has suggested a bold initiative to further elevate the SEC’s competitive profile through consistent high-profile matchups with the Big Ten.

LSU coach Brian Kelly says officials this week did discuss a regular season scheduling arrangement with the Big Ten, including adding a ninth SEC game. Would be 9 SEC games + B1G game + 2 others. “We want to play Big Ten schools,” Kelly says. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 28, 2025

Kelly underscored the exceptional strength and depth inherent to the SEC, positioning it as the nation’s premier conference. He expressed enthusiasm for the potential of regular-season clashes between the two powerhouse leagues, believing it would significantly enhance fan interest, television appeal, and playoff implications.

The structure outlined by Kelly would involve the SEC adopting a nine-game conference schedule, complemented by one guaranteed game against a Big Ten opponent annually. This approach would allow teams to schedule two additional non-conference games, thereby maintaining a 12-game regular season. The rationale behind the proposal lies in creating marquee matchups that excite fans and solidify playoff resumes and national recognition.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey offered measured remarks on Kelly’s proposal, noting that while individual schools within the conference have indeed scheduled games against Big Ten opponents independently, no formal conference-wide scheduling agreement currently exists. Sankey emphasized caution, advising against prematurely predicting the establishment of an official scheduling alliance between the two conferences. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the potential benefits and complexities of such scheduling adjustments.

The discussion outlined by Kelly is intertwined with broader conversations in the SEC about moving toward a nine-game conference schedule, a topic of considerable debate among coaches and administrators. Advocates argue this shift would increase the strength of the schedule across the conference, thus positively influencing College Football Playoff (CFP) committee decisions. However, opponents express concerns regarding preserving traditional rivalries and the added competitive strain on SEC programs.

All of this comes on the heels of there already being talk of the College Football Playoff expanding to 16 teams and each of the SEC and Big Ten getting four automatic bids. Further scenarios suggest that play-in games would become part of conference championship weekend. This all shows that college football will continue to change rapidly as it has over the last five seasons.