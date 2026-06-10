SEC football schedule: TV windows set for entire 2026 season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2026, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games, on May 27. With today’s announcement, every SEC-controlled football game in 2026 now has a kickoff time or a window set.

Games selected for the early kickoff window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.

Night games have a larger window of two hours, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.

Several games had specific kickoff times and television set today, including Texas at Tennessee on Saturday, September 26 (12:00pm ET, ABC or ESPN) and Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, October 10 (3:30pm ET, ABC or ESPN).

The SEC football schedule in 2026 is slated to kickoff on Thursday, September 3 with the Missouri Tigers hosting FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 8:00pm ET.

A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, September 5, featuring a tripleheader on ABC — East Carolina at Alabama at noon ET, Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta at 3:30pm ET, and Clemson at LSU at 7:30pm ET.

On Sunday, September 6, the Ole Miss Rebels will take on Louisville in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the SEC football TV schedule for the 2026 season below. For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game.

2026 SEC Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced) Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri – 8pm, SECN Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

East Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC

Kent State at South Carolina – 12:45pm, SECN

Youngstown State at Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+

Tennessee State at Georgia – 3pm, SECN+

Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC

Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Furman at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+

North Alabama at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+

Clemson at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC

ULM at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

UTEP at Oklahoma – TBD, SECN+ Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville) – 7:30pm, ABC Friday, Sept. 11, 2026

Missouri at Kansas Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026

Arizona State at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC

Oklahoma at Michigan – Noon, FOX

Western Kentucky at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Alabama at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Mississippi St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Campbell at Florida – 5:30pm, SECN+

Tennessee at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN

Towson at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+

Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+

USM at Auburn – 7:30pm or 7:45pm, ESPNU or SECN

Charlotte at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, ESPN2 or SECN

Arkansas at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026

Georgia at Arkansas – Noon, ABC

NC State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

Troy at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN+

Florida State at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC

Kentucky at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Mississippi State at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Florida at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

LSU at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, ABC

New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN

UTSA at Texas – 8pm, SECN+ WEEKS 4-13 Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Texas at Tennessee – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

South Alabama at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Vanderbilt at Auburn – Afternoon

South Carolina at Alabama – Night

Missouri at Mississippi State – Night

Tulsa at Arkansas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Ole Miss at Florida – Flex

Oklahoma at Georgia – Flex

Texas A&M at LSU – Flex Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

McNeese at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Vanderbilt at Georgia – Early

Alabama at Mississippi State – Early

Florida at Missouri – Flex

Kentucky at South Carolina – Flex

Auburn at Tennessee – Flex

Arkansas at Texas A&M – Flex Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

South Carolina at Florida – Early

Texas A&M at Missouri – Early

Georgia at Alabama – Night

LSU at Kentucky – Night

Tennessee at Arkansas – Flex

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – Flex Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

The Citadel at Texas A&M – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Mississippi State at LSU – Early

Florida at Texas – Early

Auburn at Georgia – Afternoon

Missouri at Ole Miss – Afternoon

Kentucky at Oklahoma – Flex

Alabama at Tennessee – Flex

Arkansas at Vanderbilt – Flex Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

LSU at Auburn – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina – Afternoon

Vanderbilt at Kentucky – Night

Texas A&M at Alabama – Flex

Oklahoma at Mississippi State – Flex

Ole Miss at Texas – Flex Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Florida vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC

Auburn at Ole Miss – Early

Mississippi State at Texas – Night

Missouri at Arkansas – Flex

South Carolina at Oklahoma – Flex Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Arkansas at Auburn – Early

Texas at Missouri – Early

Texas A&M at South Carolina – Afternoon

Kentucky at Tennessee – Night

Oklahoma at Florida – Flex

Alabama at LSU – Flex

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State – Flex

Georgia at Ole Miss – Flex Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Auburn at Mississippi State – Early

Alabama at Vanderbilt – Early

Ole Miss at Oklahoma – Afternoon

Florida at Kentucky – Night

South Carolina at Arkansas – Flex

Missouri at Georgia – Flex

Texas at LSU – Flex

Tennessee at Texas A&M – Flex Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Wofford at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN+

Tennessee Tech at Mississippi St. – 1pm, SECN+

Chattanooga at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+

Samford at Auburn – 3:30pm, SECN+

Texas A&M at Oklahoma – Early

Vanderbilt at Florida – Early

Arkansas at Texas – Afternoon

Kentucky at Missouri – Night

Georgia at South Carolina – Flex

LSU at Tennessee – Flex Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC

Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

LSU at Arkansas – Early

Louisville at Kentucky – Early

Oklahoma at Missouri – Afternoon

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – Night

Auburn at Alabama – Flex

Georgia Tech at Georgia – Flex Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES