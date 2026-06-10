SEC football schedule: TV windows set for entire 2026 season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2026, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games, on May 27. With today’s announcement, every SEC-controlled football game in 2026 now has a kickoff time or a window set.
Games selected for the early kickoff window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.
Night games have a larger window of two hours, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.
Several games had specific kickoff times and television set today, including Texas at Tennessee on Saturday, September 26 (12:00pm ET, ABC or ESPN) and Texas vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, October 10 (3:30pm ET, ABC or ESPN).
The SEC football schedule in 2026 is slated to kickoff on Thursday, September 3 with the Missouri Tigers hosting FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 8:00pm ET.
A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, September 5, featuring a tripleheader on ABC — East Carolina at Alabama at noon ET, Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta at 3:30pm ET, and Clemson at LSU at 7:30pm ET.
On Sunday, September 6, the Ole Miss Rebels will take on Louisville in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Check out the SEC football TV schedule for the 2026 season below. For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game.
2026 SEC Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced)
Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026
East Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC
Kent State at South Carolina – 12:45pm, SECN
Youngstown State at Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+
Tennessee State at Georgia – 3pm, SECN+
Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC
Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Furman at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+
North Alabama at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+
Clemson at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC
ULM at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
UTEP at Oklahoma – TBD, SECN+
Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville) – 7:30pm, ABC
Friday, Sept. 11, 2026
Missouri at Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026
Arizona State at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC
Oklahoma at Michigan – Noon, FOX
Western Kentucky at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Alabama at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Mississippi St. at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+
Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Campbell at Florida – 5:30pm, SECN+
Tennessee at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN
Towson at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+
Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+
USM at Auburn – 7:30pm or 7:45pm, ESPNU or SECN
Charlotte at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, ESPN2 or SECN
Arkansas at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026
Georgia at Arkansas – Noon, ABC
NC State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN
Troy at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN+
Florida State at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC
Kentucky at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Mississippi State at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
LSU at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, ABC
New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
UTSA at Texas – 8pm, SECN+
WEEKS 4-13
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
Texas at Tennessee – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
South Alabama at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Vanderbilt at Auburn – Afternoon
South Carolina at Alabama – Night
Missouri at Mississippi State – Night
Tulsa at Arkansas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Ole Miss at Florida – Flex
Oklahoma at Georgia – Flex
Texas A&M at LSU – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
McNeese at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Vanderbilt at Georgia – Early
Alabama at Mississippi State – Early
Florida at Missouri – Flex
Kentucky at South Carolina – Flex
Auburn at Tennessee – Flex
Arkansas at Texas A&M – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
South Carolina at Florida – Early
Texas A&M at Missouri – Early
Georgia at Alabama – Night
LSU at Kentucky – Night
Tennessee at Arkansas – Flex
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
The Citadel at Texas A&M – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Mississippi State at LSU – Early
Florida at Texas – Early
Auburn at Georgia – Afternoon
Missouri at Ole Miss – Afternoon
Kentucky at Oklahoma – Flex
Alabama at Tennessee – Flex
Arkansas at Vanderbilt – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
LSU at Auburn – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Tennessee at South Carolina – Afternoon
Vanderbilt at Kentucky – Night
Texas A&M at Alabama – Flex
Oklahoma at Mississippi State – Flex
Ole Miss at Texas – Flex
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Florida vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC
Auburn at Ole Miss – Early
Mississippi State at Texas – Night
Missouri at Arkansas – Flex
South Carolina at Oklahoma – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Arkansas at Auburn – Early
Texas at Missouri – Early
Texas A&M at South Carolina – Afternoon
Kentucky at Tennessee – Night
Oklahoma at Florida – Flex
Alabama at LSU – Flex
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State – Flex
Georgia at Ole Miss – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
Auburn at Mississippi State – Early
Alabama at Vanderbilt – Early
Ole Miss at Oklahoma – Afternoon
Florida at Kentucky – Night
South Carolina at Arkansas – Flex
Missouri at Georgia – Flex
Texas at LSU – Flex
Tennessee at Texas A&M – Flex
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Wofford at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN+
Tennessee Tech at Mississippi St. – 1pm, SECN+
Chattanooga at Alabama – 2pm, SECN+
Samford at Auburn – 3:30pm, SECN+
Texas A&M at Oklahoma – Early
Vanderbilt at Florida – Early
Arkansas at Texas – Afternoon
Kentucky at Missouri – Night
Georgia at South Carolina – Flex
LSU at Tennessee – Flex
Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 12pm, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
LSU at Arkansas – Early
Louisville at Kentucky – Early
Oklahoma at Missouri – Afternoon
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – Night
Auburn at Alabama – Flex
Georgia Tech at Georgia – Flex
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026
SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES