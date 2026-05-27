SEC football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 39 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.

The 2026 season marks the third for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning conference champions.

The Missouri Tigers will be the first SEC team in action this fall when they host FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, September 3. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 8:00pm ET.

The opening Saturday features a tripleheader on ABC — East Carolina at Alabama at noon ET, Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta at 3:30pm ET, and Clemson at LSU at 7:30pm ET.

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Ole Miss Rebels will take on Louisville in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, September 12) with the Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.

The SEC also announced the kickoff time and/or television for three additional games later in the season. The regular-season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 5, which will begin at 4:00pm ET on ABC.

Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 27. Additional kickoff times and/or kickoff windows will be announced in the coming weeks. Any remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

SEC football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri – 8pm, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 5

East Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC

Kent State at South Carolina – 12:45pm, SECN

Youngstown State at Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+

Tennessee State at Georgia – 3pm, SECN+

Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC

Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Furman at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+

North Alabama at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+

Clemson at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC

ULM at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Florida Atlantic at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN

UTEP at Oklahoma – TBD, SECN+

Sunday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville) – 7:30pm, ABC

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WEEK 2

Saturday, Sept. 12

Arizona State at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC

Western Kentucky at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Alabama at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN

Campbell at Florida – 5:30pm, SECN+

Tennessee at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN

Towson at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+

Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+

Southern Miss at Auburn – 7:30pm or 7:45pm, ESPNU or SECN

Charlotte at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, ESPN2 or SECN

Arkansas at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

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WEEK 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

Georgia at Arkansas – Noon, ABC

NC State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

Troy at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN+

Florida State at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC

Kentucky at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Mississippi State at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN

Florida at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

LSU at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, ABC

New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN

UTSA at Texas – 8pm, SECN+

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WEEK 13

Friday, Nov. 27

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – Noon, ABC

Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 5

SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES