SEC football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 39 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.
The 2026 season marks the third for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning conference champions.
The Missouri Tigers will be the first SEC team in action this fall when they host FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, September 3. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 8:00pm ET.
The opening Saturday features a tripleheader on ABC — East Carolina at Alabama at noon ET, Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta at 3:30pm ET, and Clemson at LSU at 7:30pm ET.
On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Ole Miss Rebels will take on Louisville in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, September 12) with the Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.
The SEC also announced the kickoff time and/or television for three additional games later in the season. The regular-season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 5, which will begin at 4:00pm ET on ABC.
Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 27. Additional kickoff times and/or kickoff windows will be announced in the coming weeks. Any remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
SEC football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 3
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri – 8pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 5
East Carolina at Alabama – Noon, ABC
Kent State at South Carolina – 12:45pm, SECN
Youngstown State at Kentucky – 1pm, SECN+
Tennessee State at Georgia – 3pm, SECN+
Baylor vs. Auburn (Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC
Texas State at Texas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Furman at Tennessee – 3:30pm, SECN+
North Alabama at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Missouri State at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt – 7pm, SECN+
Clemson at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC
ULM at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Florida – 7:45pm, SECN
UTEP at Oklahoma – TBD, SECN+
Sunday, Sept. 6
Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Nashville) – 7:30pm, ABC
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WEEK 2
Saturday, Sept. 12
Arizona State at Texas A&M – Noon, ABC
Western Kentucky at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Alabama at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Delaware at Vanderbilt – 4:15pm, SECN
Campbell at Florida – 5:30pm, SECN+
Tennessee at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ESPN
Towson at South Carolina – 7pm, SECN+
Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN+
Southern Miss at Auburn – 7:30pm or 7:45pm, ESPNU or SECN
Charlotte at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, ESPN2 or SECN
Arkansas at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN
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WEEK 3
Saturday, Sept. 19
Georgia at Arkansas – Noon, ABC
NC State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN
Troy at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN+
Florida State at Alabama – 3:30pm, ABC
Kentucky at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Mississippi State at South Carolina – 4:15pm, SECN
Florida at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
LSU at Ole Miss – 7:30pm, ABC
New Mexico at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Tennessee – 7:45pm, SECN
UTSA at Texas – 8pm, SECN+
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WEEK 13
Friday, Nov. 27
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – Noon, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Texas at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 5
SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES