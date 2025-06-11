SEC football schedule: TV windows set for entire 2025 season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2025, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games, on May 29. With today’s announcement, every SEC-controlled football game in 2025 now has a kickoff time or a window set.
Games selected for the early kickoff window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.
Night games have a larger window of two hours, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.
Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.
Several games had specific kickoff times and television set today, including two big matchups on Saturday, Sept 27. At noon ET, Notre Dame visits Arkansas on ABC, and then in primetime, Georgia hosts Alabama at 7:30pm ET on ABC.
The SEC football schedule in 2025 is slated to kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Missouri Tigers hosting the Central Arkansas Bears. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 7:30pm ET.
The Auburn Tigers are featured in a primetime matchup on Friday, Aug. 29 when they travel to face the Baylor Bears at 8:00pm ET on FOX.
A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 beginning at noon ET, highlighted by the Texas Longhorns visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes on FOX. Other featured games include Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC) and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).
On Sunday, Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ESPN will televise the game at 3:00pm ET.
Check out the SEC football TV schedule for the 2025 season below. For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game.
2025 SEC Football Schedule
*All times Eastern.
WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced)
Thursday, Aug 28
Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN
Saturday, Aug 30
Syracuse vs. Tennessee (from Atlanta) – Noon, ABC
Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Long Island U. at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Aug 31
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (Atlanta) – 3pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sep 6
San Jose State at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
East Tennessee State at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
South Florida at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN
Arkansas St. at Arkansas (in Little Rock) – 5pm, ESPN+/SECN+
South Carolina State at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UL Monroe at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN
Saturday, Sep 13
Wisconsin at Alabama – Noon, ABC or ESPN
South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC
Louisiana at Missouri – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Alcorn State at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
WEEKS 4-14
Saturday, Sep 20
UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN
Northern Illinois at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN
Georgia State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN
Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Tulane at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD
South Carolina at Missouri – Flex, TBD
Auburn at Oklahoma – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Sep 27
Notre Dame at Arkansas – Noon, ABC
Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN
Alabama at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC
Auburn at Texas A&M – Afternoon, TBD
Massachusetts at Missouri – Night, TBD
LSU at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD
Tennessee at Mississippi State – Flex, TBD
Kentucky at South Carolina – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Oct 4
Kentucky at Georgia – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi State at Texas A&M – Night, TBD
Vanderbilt at Alabama – Flex, TBD
Texas at Florida – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Oct 11
Alabama at Missouri – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN
Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Georgia at Auburn – Night, TBD
South Carolina at LSU – Flex, TBD
Arkansas at Tennessee – Flex, TBD
Florida at Texas A&M – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Oct 18
Oklahoma at South Carolina – Early, TBD
LSU at Vanderbilt – Early, TBD
Mississippi State at Florida – Afternoon, TBD
Texas at Kentucky – Night, TBD
Tennessee at Alabama – Flex, TBD
Texas A&M at Arkansas – Flex, TBD
Missouri at Auburn – Flex, TBD
Ole Miss at Georgia – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Oct 25
Auburn at Arkansas – Early, TBD
Ole Miss at Oklahoma – Early, TBD
Tennessee at Kentucky – Night, TBD
Texas A&M at LSU – Flex, TBD
Texas at Mississippi State – Flex, TBD
Alabama at South Carolina – Flex, TBD
Missouri at Vanderbilt – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Nov 1
Vanderbilt at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC
Mississippi State at Arkansas – Afternoon, TBD
Kentucky at Auburn – Flex, TBD
South Carolina at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD
Oklahoma at Tennessee – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Nov 8
Georgia at Mississippi State – Noon, ABC or ESPN
The Citadel at Ole Miss – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Auburn at Vanderbilt – Afternoon, TBD
LSU at Alabama – Night, TBD
Florida at Kentucky – Flex, TBD
Texas A&M at Missouri – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Nov 15
Tennessee Tech at Kentucky – 1:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
New Mexico State at Tennessee – 4:15pm, SECN
Arkansas at LSU – Early, TBD
South Carolina at Texas A&M – Early, TBD
Mississippi State at Missouri – Night, TBD
Oklahoma at Alabama – Flex, TBD
Texas at Georgia – Flex, TBD
Florida at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Nov 22
Missouri at Oklahoma – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Samford at Texas A&M – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN
Eastern Illinois at Alabama – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Mercer at Auburn – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Coastal Carolina at South Carolina – Afternoon, TBD
Kentucky at Vanderbilt – Afternoon, TBD
Western Kentucky at LSU – Night, TBD
Tennessee at Florida – Flex, TBD
Arkansas at Texas – Flex, TBD
Friday, Nov 28
Ole Miss at Mississippi State – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov 29
Clemson at South Carolina – Noon, ABC or ESPN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee – Afternoon, TBD
Missouri at Arkansas – Night, TBD
Alabama at Auburn – Flex, TBD
Florida State at Florida – Flex, TBD
LSU at Oklahoma – Flex, TBD
Saturday, Dec 6
SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
