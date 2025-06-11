SEC football schedule: TV windows set for entire 2025 season

The SEC has revealed the schedule of kickoff time windows for all remaining conference controlled football games in 2025, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The league previously announced the early season kickoff times and TV schedule, plus select special date games, on May 29. With today’s announcement, every SEC-controlled football game in 2025 now has a kickoff time or a window set.

Games selected for the early kickoff window will start from 12:00pm ET to 1:00pm ET, while the afternoon window games will kickoff between 3:30pm ET and 4:30pm ET.

Night games have a larger window of two hours, with kickoff times anywhere from 6:00pm ET to 8:00pm ET. A few contests, however, were tagged as flex games and could change from the afternoon to evening window and vice versa.

Designating windows for all games after Week 3 prior to the start of the season is a new benefit of the new conference rights agreement between the Southeastern Conference and ESPN kicking off this fall.

Several games had specific kickoff times and television set today, including two big matchups on Saturday, Sept 27. At noon ET, Notre Dame visits Arkansas on ABC, and then in primetime, Georgia hosts Alabama at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The SEC football schedule in 2025 is slated to kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Missouri Tigers hosting the Central Arkansas Bears. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 7:30pm ET.

The Auburn Tigers are featured in a primetime matchup on Friday, Aug. 29 when they travel to face the Baylor Bears at 8:00pm ET on FOX.

A full day of SEC action is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 beginning at noon ET, highlighted by the Texas Longhorns visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes on FOX. Other featured games include Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC) and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. ESPN will televise the game at 3:00pm ET.

Check out the SEC football TV schedule for the 2025 season below. For all listed windows (early, afternoon, night, and flex), the exact start time will be announced no later than six days prior to the date of the game.

2025 SEC Football Schedule

*All times Eastern.

WEEKS 1-3 (Previously Announced) Thursday, Aug 28

Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN Saturday, Aug 30

Syracuse vs. Tennessee (from Atlanta) – Noon, ABC

Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Long Island U. at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN Sunday, Aug 31

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (Atlanta) – 3pm, ESPN Saturday, Sep 6

San Jose State at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

East Tennessee State at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

South Florida at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN

Arkansas St. at Arkansas (in Little Rock) – 5pm, ESPN+/SECN+

South Carolina State at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UL Monroe at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN Saturday, Sep 13

Wisconsin at Alabama – Noon, ABC or ESPN

South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC

Louisiana at Missouri – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Alcorn State at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU WEEKS 4-14 Saturday, Sep 20

UAB at Tennessee – 12:45pm, SECN

Northern Illinois at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

Georgia State at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU – 7:45pm, SECN

Sam Houston at Texas – 8pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Tulane at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD

South Carolina at Missouri – Flex, TBD

Auburn at Oklahoma – Flex, TBD Saturday, Sep 27

Notre Dame at Arkansas – Noon, ABC

Utah State at Vanderbilt – 12:45pm, SECN

Alabama at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC

Auburn at Texas A&M – Afternoon, TBD

Massachusetts at Missouri – Night, TBD

LSU at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD

Tennessee at Mississippi State – Flex, TBD

Kentucky at South Carolina – Flex, TBD Saturday, Oct 4

Kentucky at Georgia – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Kent State at Oklahoma – 4pm, SECN

Mississippi State at Texas A&M – Night, TBD

Vanderbilt at Alabama – Flex, TBD

Texas at Florida – Flex, TBD Saturday, Oct 11

Alabama at Missouri – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Washington State at Ole Miss – 12:45pm, SECN

Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Georgia at Auburn – Night, TBD

South Carolina at LSU – Flex, TBD

Arkansas at Tennessee – Flex, TBD

Florida at Texas A&M – Flex, TBD Saturday, Oct 18

Oklahoma at South Carolina – Early, TBD

LSU at Vanderbilt – Early, TBD

Mississippi State at Florida – Afternoon, TBD

Texas at Kentucky – Night, TBD

Tennessee at Alabama – Flex, TBD

Texas A&M at Arkansas – Flex, TBD

Missouri at Auburn – Flex, TBD

Ole Miss at Georgia – Flex, TBD Saturday, Oct 25

Auburn at Arkansas – Early, TBD

Ole Miss at Oklahoma – Early, TBD

Tennessee at Kentucky – Night, TBD

Texas A&M at LSU – Flex, TBD

Texas at Mississippi State – Flex, TBD

Alabama at South Carolina – Flex, TBD

Missouri at Vanderbilt – Flex, TBD Saturday, Nov 1

Vanderbilt at Texas – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC

Mississippi State at Arkansas – Afternoon, TBD

Kentucky at Auburn – Flex, TBD

South Carolina at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD

Oklahoma at Tennessee – Flex, TBD Saturday, Nov 8

Georgia at Mississippi State – Noon, ABC or ESPN

The Citadel at Ole Miss – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Auburn at Vanderbilt – Afternoon, TBD

LSU at Alabama – Night, TBD

Florida at Kentucky – Flex, TBD

Texas A&M at Missouri – Flex, TBD Saturday, Nov 15

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky – 1:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

New Mexico State at Tennessee – 4:15pm, SECN

Arkansas at LSU – Early, TBD

South Carolina at Texas A&M – Early, TBD

Mississippi State at Missouri – Night, TBD

Oklahoma at Alabama – Flex, TBD

Texas at Georgia – Flex, TBD

Florida at Ole Miss – Flex, TBD Saturday, Nov 22

Missouri at Oklahoma – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Samford at Texas A&M – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Charlotte at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

Eastern Illinois at Alabama – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Mercer at Auburn – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina – Afternoon, TBD

Kentucky at Vanderbilt – Afternoon, TBD

Western Kentucky at LSU – Night, TBD

Tennessee at Florida – Flex, TBD

Arkansas at Texas – Flex, TBD Friday, Nov 28

Ole Miss at Mississippi State – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC Saturday, Nov 29

Clemson at South Carolina – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Tennessee – Afternoon, TBD

Missouri at Arkansas – Night, TBD

Alabama at Auburn – Flex, TBD

Florida State at Florida – Flex, TBD

LSU at Oklahoma – Flex, TBD Saturday, Dec 6

SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

