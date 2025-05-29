SEC football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 43 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.
The 2025 season marks the second for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning conference champions.
The Missouri Tigers will be the first SEC team in action this fall when they host the FCS Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 7:30pm ET.
The Auburn Tigers open their season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Baylor Bears. FOX will broadcast the game at 8pm ET.
The opening Saturday features a few top non-conference games — Texas at Ohio State (noon ET, FOX), Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA; Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).
On Sunday, Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a second Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised by ESPN at 3pm ET.
Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 6) with the Ole Miss Rebels traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.
The SEC also announced information for six additional games later in the season, including the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6. That game is set for a 4pm ET kickoff on ABC.
Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 29. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC
Mississippi St. at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN
Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN
Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN
Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC
Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
LIU at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC
Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN
Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (Atlanta) – 3pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN
Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC
Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
ETSU at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN
Arkansas St. vs. Arkansas (Little Rock) – 5pm, ESPN+/SECN+
SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN
Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2
South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN
Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC
Louisiana at Missouri – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+
UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN
Alcorn State at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN
Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC
Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC
Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
2025 SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC
Georgia vs. Tennessee, Florida vs. LSU, Florida vs Georgia and Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State will be a great one on ABC.
I’m glad with SEC on ABC in week 2.
I am A Fan of My Michigan Wolverines at Oklahoma Sooners evening game.
Arkansas vs Arkansas State in Little Rock should be an annual or biennial game.