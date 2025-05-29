SEC football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 43 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.

The 2025 season marks the second for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning conference champions.

The Missouri Tigers will be the first SEC team in action this fall when they host the FCS Central Arkansas Bears on Thursday, Aug. 28. The game will be televised by the SEC Network (SECN) at 7:30pm ET.

The Auburn Tigers open their season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Baylor Bears. FOX will broadcast the game at 8pm ET.

The opening Saturday features a few top non-conference games — Texas at Ohio State (noon ET, FOX), Syracuse vs. Tennessee (in Atlanta, GA; Alabama at Florida State (3:30pm ET, ABC), and LSU at Clemson (7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Aug. 31, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a second Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will be televised by ESPN at 3pm ET.

Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 6) with the Ole Miss Rebels traveling to face the Kentucky Wildcats. The game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET with television coverage via ABC.

The SEC also announced information for six additional games later in the season, including the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 6. That game is set for a 4pm ET kickoff on ABC.

Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 29. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

SEC football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Central Arkansas at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

Auburn at Baylor – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Syracuse vs. Tennessee (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC

Mississippi St. at Southern Miss – 12pm, ESPN

Toledo at Kentucky – 12:45pm, SECN

Marshall at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN

Alabama at Florida State – 3:30pm, ABC

Alabama A&M at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Illinois State at Oklahoma – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

LIU at Florida – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

LSU at Clemson – 7:30pm, ABC

Georgia State at Ole Miss – 7:45pm, SECN

Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (Atlanta) – 3pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

San Jose State at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Utah State at Texas A&M – 12:45pm, SECN

Ole Miss at Kentucky – 3:30pm, ABC

Kansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Austin Peay at Georgia – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN

Arkansas St. vs. Arkansas (Little Rock) – 5pm, ESPN+/SECN+

SC State at South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ACCN

Arizona State at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Ball State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Louisiana Tech at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

ULM at Alabama – 7:45pm, SECN

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2

South Alabama at Auburn – 12:45pm, SECN

Georgia at Tennessee – 3:30pm, ABC

Louisiana at Missouri – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

UTEP at Texas – 4:15pm, SECN

Alcorn State at Mississippi State – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 7pm or 7:45pm, ESPN or SECN

Florida at LSU – 7:30pm, ABC

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Texas A&M at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas) – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, ABC

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC

Texas A&M at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

2025 SEC Championship Game (Atlanta) – 4pm, ABC

