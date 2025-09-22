SEC annual football opponents set through 2029, per report

The SEC annual football opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons have been set, according to a report by Chris Low of On3.
The SEC is scheduled to officially announce each team’s annual opponents during a special edition of SEC Now on ESPN2 and the SEC Network on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7:00pm ET. The league will also reveal each team’s full slate of opponents for the next four seasons.
The 2026 season will mark the first for the league with a nine-game conference schedule format. Each member will also play three non-conference opponents, one of which is required to be a power opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent (i.e. Notre Dame), as it has been since 2016.
Below are the annual opponents that have been set for each SEC member, according to the report from On3. Per the report, the priorities in creating the annual opponents were “…protecting traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, rotational frequency and ensuring a home and away balance with a Power 4 non-conference opponent for the 2026 season.”
SEC Annual Football Opponents
Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State
Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, LSU
Auburn: Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky
Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina
Kentucky: South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida
LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt
Missouri: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma
Oklahoma: Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma
South Carolina: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida
Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky
Texas: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma
Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
I would like Georgia-South Carolina should SEC go all conference on Thanksgiving weekend however I am fully confident Georgia-Georgia Tech will continue.
Georgia will always play Georgia Tech on Thanksgiving weekend.
There is no reason to think that will change.
Arnold don’t get Dan all worked up about that weekend! He lives for thanksgiving weekend games. Never seen anything like it. He goes to town the week before turkey day and gets his bird, gravy, yams, stuffing and 3 bottles of jurgens to get thru that weekend.
HeyArnold! At least Georgia-South Carolina & Kentucky-Florida are protected SEC opponents & would make fantastic games be played first three weeks of CFB regular season.
While they got some of these right, I think they botched a few. CAPS are teams that should’ve been included.
Vanderbilt: Tennessee, KENTUCKY, OLE MISS
Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Lsu, VANDERBILT
Oklahoma: Texas, Missouri, MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Alabama, OKLAHOMA
Kentucky: South Carolina, Tennessee, VANDERBILT
Florida: Georgia, South Carolina, AUBURN
Auburn: Georgia, Alabama, FLORIDA
The rest are spot on.
Seems like Vanderbilt got screwed the most as they are losing their geographically close and second and third most played rivalries in Kentucky and Ole Miss.
I agree with your proposed changes, except I think Oklahoma’s 3rd opponent should be Arkansas due to proximity, and MS St’s 3rd opponent should be LSU (MS St has played LSU more than Arkansas has).
No Arkansas-Texas A&M or Kentucky-Vanderbilt? Those felt like non-negotiables.
Most of the ones I projected got chosen it looks like.
3 protected opponents can also work with 4 rotating opponents on a 6-year schedule. 9 is too many conference games especially if we want both a selection of rivalries paused due to realignment back on the schedule and more top-notch OOC games.
The SEC can then require 3 OOC games against P4 competition.
In the one of the more egregious cases, Kentucky hasn’t played a P4 opponent in the regular season other than Louisville or Indiana since 1990 when they played North Carolina of the ACC. Their last Big 12 opponent was Kansas State in 1983 (when the Big 12 was still the Big 8), their only ever game against the Pac-12 (no longer a power conference) was Oregon State in 1976 (when the Pac-12 was still the Pac-8), their last game against an SWC (now defunct) team was Baylor in 1978, and their last non-Indiana opponent from the Big Ten was Ohio State all the way back in 1935.
Having the SEC drop to 7 conference games with a minimum of 3 OOC games against P4 opponents would allow Kentucky to play very lucrative games against other “basketball schools” like Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, and North Carolina.
None of those are “lucrative” for football.
Wrong–if you’re going to have these bloated conferences, you have to play conference games—–9 is plenty—they should actually play 10 with two P4 opponents and expand the CFP
https://johnny228.wordpress.com/2025/09/21/college-football-nfl-style/
Oklahoma State will be excellent without Oklahoma.
Missouri will be excellent without Kansas.
Penn State will be excellent without Pittsburgh.
Maryland will be excellent without Virginia.
Z-Man you have to cope with it that your Beloved’d select rivalries & top notch OOC games have a zero chance of playing each other & most definitely forget whole darn thing.
Furthermore Z-Man you are going to need Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish & Green Bay Packers crying towels.
No LSU-Alabama football game.
These are just the three protected, annual opponents.
You can’t get everything–remember every team will play every team twice every four years. Things will be alright—the 9 game schedule is what had to be done
Now it is time for the ACC to get on board.
The SEC will now see ALL members play 10 P4 games, so we can live with Alabama playing Eastern Michigan and The Citadel to get 10 good games—–
This progress
I agree John, playing every-other year is good enough imo, compared to having to wait up to 6 years to play some schools in some instances.
In an ideal world, all conferences would have only 10 teams, and you could play everyone every year (a la Pac-10 from 2006-2010), but we don’t live in an ideal world.
Now–they will expand the CFP
https://johnny228.wordpress.com/2025/09/21/college-football-nfl-style/
12 teams is more than enough. Shouldn’t the regular season mean something?
I would have switched Auburn-Vanderbilt and Kentucky-Florida for Auburn-Florida and Kentucky-Vanderbilt.
Auburn-Florida was a big rivalry before the SEC implemented division play.
Also, why is Oklahoma-Ole Miss a permanent fixture? I feel like Oklahoma-Arkansas should have been one because those 2 schools are so close, which would replace Arkansas-LSU. Replace Ole Miss-Oklahoma with Ole Miss-Vanderbilt, which would replace Vanderbilt-Miss St. Then establish Miss St-LSU, as those would be the only 2 with a missing annual game.
Didn’t think of this earlier when I posted, but the Oklahoma-LSU Thanksgiving weekend end of season game may either be coming to an end, or may rotate as the last game for both teams, as Oklahoma and LSU are not protected rivals for each other. Makes me think that the Golden Boot LSU-Arkansas game, and Oklahoma-Missouri would fill that end of season void.
Meanwhile the ACC should take a page from the SEC and give each of its football programs 4 protected opponents and 4 rotating opponents on an 6-year schedule as follows;
Boston College: Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia
California: Clemson, Louisville, SMU, Stanford
Clemson: California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State
Duke: NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Florida State: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia
Georgia Tech: Clemson, Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Louisville: California, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech
Miami: Boston College, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
NC State: Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest
North Carolina: Duke, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
Pittsburgh: Boston College, Miami, SMU, Syracuse
SMU: California, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Stanford
Stanford: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU
Syracuse: Boston College, Duke, Miami, Pittsburgh
Virginia: Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia, Wake Forest
Wake Forest: Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
9 conference games for all teams would be too difficult with an odd number of teams, which is why the Big Sky should add CSU Pueblo to give it 14 football members allowing for 5 protected opponents and 4 rotating opponents on an 4-year schedule.