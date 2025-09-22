SEC annual football opponents set through 2029, per report

The SEC annual football opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons have been set, according to a report by Chris Low of On3.

The SEC is scheduled to officially announce each team’s annual opponents during a special edition of SEC Now on ESPN2 and the SEC Network on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 7:00pm ET. The league will also reveal each team’s full slate of opponents for the next four seasons.

The 2026 season will mark the first for the league with a nine-game conference schedule format. Each member will also play three non-conference opponents, one of which is required to be a power opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent (i.e. Notre Dame), as it has been since 2016.

Below are the annual opponents that have been set for each SEC member, according to the report from On3. Per the report, the priorities in creating the annual opponents were “…protecting traditional rivalries, competitive fairness, rotational frequency and ensuring a home and away balance with a Power 4 non-conference opponent for the 2026 season.”

SEC Annual Football Opponents

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State

Arkansas: Missouri, Texas, LSU

Auburn: Georgia, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky

Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina

Kentucky: South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida

LSU: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, Alabama, Vanderbilt

Missouri: Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Oklahoma: Texas, Ole Miss, Missouri

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma

South Carolina: Georgia, Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Kentucky

Texas: Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU, Missouri

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Mississippi State, Auburn

