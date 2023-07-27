San Jose State, Akron make more changes to future football series

The San Jose State Spartans and the Akron Zips have made changes to their future football series, according to an announcement from San Jose State.

San Jose State and Akron originally scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2019, which was slated to begin at InfoCision Stadium – Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, on Sept. 28, 2024. The series was set to conclude three seasons later at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2027.

The first game of the home-and-home series was later rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2032.

Per a release from San Jose State on Wednesday, the home-and-home series with Akron has undergone additional date changes which affects both games. The series will now begin with San Jose State hosting Akron at CEFCU Stadium on Sept. 18, 2032 before concluding the following season with the Spartans traveling to face the Zips at InfoCision Stadium – Summa Field on Sept. 17, 2033.

The 2032 contest between San Jose State and Akron will mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

San Jose State also confirmed Wednesday that they have scheduled a home-and-home series with the North Texas Mean Green, which was originally reported by The Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday. The series is slated for CEFCU Stadium on Oct. 2, 2027 and Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Sept. 25, 2032.

San Jose State is scheduled to open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the USC Trojans. The game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT.

