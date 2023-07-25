North Texas adds future games against San Jose State, North Alabama

The North Texas Mean Green have added future football games against the San Jose State Spartans and the North Alabama Lions, according to a report by Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

North Texas and San Jose State will play a home-and-home football series beginning with the Mean Green traveling to face the Spartans at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2027. The series will conclude five seasons later with North Texas hosting San Jose State at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2032.

The Mean Green and the Spartans first met on the gridiron in 1953 and have squared off a total of four times. In their most recent meeting in 1981, San Jose State defeated North Texas at home, 28-16, to take a 2-1-1 lead in the overall series.

The Denton Record-Chronicle also reported today that the Mean Green will host the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 8, 2029. The Mean Green and Lions have never squared off on the gridiron.

Earlier this month, we reported that North Texas and Wyoming added two games to their future football series, as indicated in Wyoming’s 2023 football media guide. North Texas will now host Wyoming in 2024 and 2027 and will travel to Laramie, Wyo., in 2026 and 2030.

