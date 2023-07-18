Wyoming, North Texas add two games to future football series

The Wyoming Cowboys and the North Texas Mean Green have added two games to their future football series, according to Wyoming’s 2023 football media guide.

Back in 2017, the two schools announced a home-and-home series that was set to begin during the 2023 season. After an amendment to the contract was made, the series was then slated to begin on Sept. 5, 2026 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., with the second game slated for Sept. 18, 2027 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Per Wyoming’s media guide, the games in 2026 and 2027 remain as scheduled, but the series will now kickoff at Apogee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2024. Additionally, the Mean Green will visit War Memorial Stadium for the final contest of the four-game series on Sept. 21, 2030.

Wyoming-North Texas Series

Sept. 21, 2024 – at North Texas

Sept. 5, 2026 – at Wyoming

Sept. 18, 2027 – at North Texas

Sept. 21, 2030 – at Wyoming

The 2024 Wyoming-North Texas contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Wyoming was previously scheduled to host the New Mexico State Aggies on Sept. 21, 2024, but that game has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2032, according to the Cowboys’ media guide. New Mexico State, previously a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, joins Conference USA this season and likely requested the move as they trim down their future non-conference schedules.

Wyoming is scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Cowboys will also play back-to-back home contests against the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 7 and the BYU Cougars on Sept. 14.

With the addition of Wyoming, North Texas has tentatively completed its non-conference slate in 2024. The Mean Green are scheduled to open the season at the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 31 before hosting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 7 and visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 14.

