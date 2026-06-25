Sacramento State, Southern Utah reschedule future football game

The Sacramento State Hornets and Southern Utah Thunderbirds have agreed to reschedule their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of an amendment to the contract was obtained from Southern Utah University via a state public records request.

Sacramento State had originally been scheduled to host Southern Utah on November 21, 2026, but the matchup was canceled following the Hornets’ transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and their move into the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

Per an amendment to the original agreement dated March 20, 2026, the two programs have rescheduled the contest for September 8, 2029, at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. As part of the revised terms, Sacramento State increased its guarantee payment to Southern Utah to $350,000, an uptick of $75,000 from the initial contract.

The Hornets and Thunderbirds first met in 1986 and have played 19 times overall. Sacramento State won the most recent meeting in 2021, a 41-20 victory that gave the Hornets a narrow 10-9 edge in the all‑time series.

Southern Utah becomes Sacramento State’s second confirmed non‑conference opponent for the 2029 season, joining a road trip to Oregon State on September 1.

For Southern Utah, Sacramento State is the first non‑conference opponent officially on the books for 2029.

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