Sacramento State football to move up from FCS, join MAC in 2026

The Sacramento State Hornets will move up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and join the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in 2026, the school officially announced Monday.

The Hornets will begin competing as a football-only affiliate member of the MAC this fall. Sacramento State has been a member of the Big Sky Conference since the 1996 season.

“Today’s exciting announcement is about strengthening our competitive profile and creating value for the membership,” said MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “We were presented with an opportunity to add an institution with demonstrated success in football, a record of investment and commitment to the continued growth of the institution and community. Sacramento State is ready and poised for this next step. I welcome the Hornets to the Mid-American Conference and expect they will become a competitive and contributing member to the long history and legacy of one of the oldest Division I conferences.”

Sacramento State has won seven conference titles, including Big Sky championships in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

“This partnership will immediately strengthen the Mid-American Conference’s competitiveness, and it will provide flexibility for the future,” said Geoffrey S. Mearns, Council of Presidents Chair and President of Ball State University. “In this period of dynamic transformation, we believe we must be proactive and innovative. This relationship demonstrates the enduring viability of our conference, and it provides our member institutions with additional confidence.”

Sacramento State will replace Northern Illinois in the MAC, as the Huskies are moving to the Mountain West. The Hornets will be the 13th member of the MAC, joining returning members Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, UMass, and Western Michigan.

“This is a historic moment for Sacramento State — a bold leap into the future,” said Dr. Luke Wood, President of Sacramento State. “Our move to the FBS represents more than a change in classification; it is a declaration of who we are and where we’re going. We are elevating our university, our student-athletes, and the entire Greater Sacramento region onto the national stage — committed to competing, leading, and winning at the highest level.

“This is bigger than football. It’s about opportunity, visibility, and momentum. It’s about attracting the next generation of students, fueling enrollment and innovation, and building partnerships that will transform Sacramento State for decades to come. Together, we are proving that belief, vision, and hard work can redefine what’s possible.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the MAC Commissioner and the MAC university presidents for their leadership, trust, and confidence in our program. The future is bright, the mission is clear, and the climb continues.”

“This is a special day for Sacramento State. I am ecstatic for our football student-athletes, coaches, and staff who work so hard to represent our University,” said Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr. “Our student athletes will now have the opportunity to showcase their talent on the highest level of college football in front of national audiences. I am grateful to Commissioner Steinbrecher, the University Presidents, and all the dedicated staff that played a pivotal role in making this possible. The support for our football program continues to expand, and we are so proud to bring FBS football to Sacramento.”

The MAC’s deal with Sacramento State – now officially announced – is a 5-year agreement in which the school will take no conference distribution, cover air travel costs of visiting MAC teams and pay $6 million of the $18 million entry fee in Year 1, sources tell @YahooSports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 16, 2026

Key points on SAC to the MAC 🏈 1. Entrance fee paid by game guarantees, and other football revenue. Football is paying for football. No student fees and no general fund.

2. An estimated economic impact of 975M and national broadcast value of 675M over the next five years.

3.… pic.twitter.com/2clo5OIFu8 — Dr. Luke Wood (@DrLukeWood) February 16, 2026

Future Sacramento State Football Schedules