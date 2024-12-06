Sacramento State releases 2025 football schedule

The Sacramento State Hornets have released their 2025 football schedule, which includes a new contest at the back-to-back national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Sacramento State will open the 2025 season on the road against South Dakota State at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Aug. 30. The matchup between the two schools was not previously known.

Following that contest, Sacramento State will travel to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Hornets will then open their home schedule at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 13, and will host another opponent at home on Sept. 20 when the Central Arkansas Bears visit.

The contest with Central Arkansas revealed earlier this week when UCA released its 2025 schedule. Sac State was previously scheduled to visit the Lamar Cardinals in 2025, but that game was not included on their slate.

Sacramento State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 at home against Cal Poly. Other league opponents slated to visit Hornet Stadium next season include Northern Colorado on Oct. 18, Montana on Oct. 25, and Idaho on Nov. 15.

The Hornets will travel to face Big Sky opponents Weber State on Oct. 11, Eastern Washington on Nov. 1, Portland State on Nov. 8, and UC Davis on Nov. 22.

Below is Sacramento State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Sacramento State Football Schedule

08/30 – at South Dakota State

09/06 – at Nevada

09/13 – Mercyhurst

09/20 – Central Arkansas

09/27 – Cal Poly*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at Weber State*

10/18 – Northern Colorado*

10/25 – Montana*

11/01 – at Eastern Washington*

11/08 – at Portland State*

11/15 – Idaho*

11/22 – at UC Davis*

* Big Sky contest.

Sacramento State finished the 2024 season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in Big Sky action. It was the second season under head coach Andy Thompson, who led the Hornets to an FCS Playoff berth in his first season at the helm.