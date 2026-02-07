Sacramento State makes aggressive push to join an FBS Conference

Sacramento State University is mounting one of the most ambitious realignment efforts in recent college football history, proposing an eight‑figure financial package in hopes of securing a place in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as early as the upcoming season.
The potential move, first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, signals the Hornets’ determination to elevate their football program after decades in the FCS ranks.
According to Yahoo Sports, Sacramento State officials have approached several FBS leagues with an offer exceeding $10 million in entry fees while also agreeing to forgo future conference revenue distributions for a set period. The proposal mirrors the strategy used by SMU during its 2023 move to the ACC, where the Mustangs forfeited media‑rights revenue for nine seasons.
The Mountain West and the Pac‑12 have reportedly declined the overture, but the Mid‑American Conference (MAC) is actively evaluating the possibility. The MAC, which recently lost Northern Illinois to the Mountain West and is preparing for new television negotiations, could find Sacramento State’s financial commitment appealing amid broader budget pressures across mid‑major athletics.
A report from The State Hornet adds that Sacramento State’s offer could reach $15 million when factoring in the NCAA’s mandatory $5 million FCS‑to‑FBS transition fee. Sacramento State University president Luke Wood has defended the aggressive approach, framing FBS membership as a long‑term revenue generator for the institution.
The recent push comes after the NCAA denied Sacramento State’s request last summer for a waiver to compete as an FBS independent—an option sometimes used by transitioning programs. Without that waiver, the Hornets must secure a conference invitation to make the jump.
Meanwhile, the Sac State athletic department has already shifted its non‑football sports to the Big West Conference, leaving the football program competing as an FCS independent in 2026 with a schedule that currently includes eight FCS opponents.
Should the Hornets successfully enter an FBS conference this fall, the majority of their FCS schedule would have to be scrapped.
As someone from Northern California, I do generally support Sac State, but I think they are out of their minds on this one.
The Mountain West could have added them, and chose UC Davis instead. Nobody wants you. Go home.
If Conference USA passes, something is wrong. Why is every conference (so far) declining Sac State’s ambitions? In an era where the power 4 all have at least 16 members and the American & Sun Belt have 14, both the Mountain West and Pac-12 do need to expand to have adequate “inventory” for the networks. Is it a different reason for each of the aforementioned conferences of the far west? Is it a San Jose State “veto” due to proximity for the Mountain West? Is it the Pac-12 not wanting the perception of “sullying the brand” with an FCS addition?
Respectfully Shawn, all the questions you are asking indicate that you have not been paying attention to anything involving the attempts by Sac State to move to the FBS. They need to have Wood resign or move him out of his position, the Montana Panda campaign he ran was very hurtful to their image and that is not any kind of attitude to portray to the students. I am sure the PAC 12 and WAC were relieved they said no to the move for 2025.
Also, Bison Jim, UC Davis is moving to the MW for all sports but football, and they are a long way from being able to move to the FBS in football.
I am very happy to hear the MW and PAC 12 can’t be bought into and I hope the MAC follows suit. It is a happy day ahead in July when these guys are officially out of the Big Sky and this is all the doing of one person. Sac State was a good member of the Big Sky before Luke Wood arrived.
Should Pac 12 expand to two programs Sacramento State should be one of them.
This is just a suggestion Shawn.
Did Conference USA decline this offer? They seem a slightly better geographic fit, and they just lost two members.
If SSU does join the MAC, would ESPN open a “late night” Tuesday/Wednesday TV window for the MACtion Sac State home games? That could be sorta fun….and a better alternative than weekday afternoon home games for the Hornets.
I fully support this. Pac-12 and MW are the obvious fits. We all know though that geography does not matter any more for conference affiliation. I am curious to find out where they end up.
The MAC seems like a weird fit. Can their schools afford to make west coast trips every few years especially when they aren’t getting buy game money?