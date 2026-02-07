Sacramento State makes aggressive push to join an FBS Conference

Sacramento State University is mounting one of the most ambitious realignment efforts in recent college football history, proposing an eight‑figure financial package in hopes of securing a place in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as early as the upcoming season.

The potential move, first reported by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, signals the Hornets’ determination to elevate their football program after decades in the FCS ranks.

According to Yahoo Sports, Sacramento State officials have approached several FBS leagues with an offer exceeding $10 million in entry fees while also agreeing to forgo future conference revenue distributions for a set period. The proposal mirrors the strategy used by SMU during its 2023 move to the ACC, where the Mustangs forfeited media‑rights revenue for nine seasons.

The Mountain West and the Pac‑12 have reportedly declined the overture, but the Mid‑American Conference (MAC) is actively evaluating the possibility. The MAC, which recently lost Northern Illinois to the Mountain West and is preparing for new television negotiations, could find Sacramento State’s financial commitment appealing amid broader budget pressures across mid‑major athletics.

A report from The State Hornet adds that Sacramento State’s offer could reach $15 million when factoring in the NCAA’s mandatory $5 million FCS‑to‑FBS transition fee. Sacramento State University president Luke Wood has defended the aggressive approach, framing FBS membership as a long‑term revenue generator for the institution.

The recent push comes after the NCAA denied Sacramento State’s request last summer for a waiver to compete as an FBS independent—an option sometimes used by transitioning programs. Without that waiver, the Hornets must secure a conference invitation to make the jump.

Meanwhile, the Sac State athletic department has already shifted its non‑football sports to the Big West Conference, leaving the football program competing as an FCS independent in 2026 with a schedule that currently includes eight FCS opponents.

Should the Hornets successfully enter an FBS conference this fall, the majority of their FCS schedule would have to be scrapped.

Future Sacramento State Football Schedules