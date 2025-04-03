Sacramento State applies to join FBS as Independent next year

The Sacramento State Hornets are seeking to join the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as an independent, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Sacramento State is currently a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). If its waiver is approved by the NCAA, the Hornets would begin play in the FBS in the fall of 2026.

Additionally, Sacramento State would be ineligible for post-season play this fall and in 2026, which would span its two-year reclassification process under NCAA rules.

Sources: Sacramento State plans to file an application with the NCAA this week to transition from FCS to FBS in football. They plan to do so as an independent. The school has already filed a waiver to transition as an independent in football, which requires NCAA approval. pic.twitter.com/DanhpQALEO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 2, 2025

By transitioning as an independent, Sacramento State is positioning itself for FBS conferences. The reason for a waiver is because they aren't transitioning with a conference invite. The school sits in a Top 20 media market and has been aggressive in hiring coaches and in NIL. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 2, 2025

Here’s more on Sacramento State from the ESPN report:

The school sits in a top-20 media market and has been aggressive in hiring coaches and in NIL. The Hornets hired former UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as head coach in December, and the basketball program hired former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby as head coach. Sacramento State is planning to play football in the Big Sky for the 2025 season, which is expected to be the program’s last in the FCS conference. The Hornets had a 3-9 record last season, finishing in a tie for last in the 12-team conference with a 1-7 mark.

Sacramento State is scheduled to open the 2025 season with consecutive games on the road against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Aug. 30 and the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 6. The Hornets will then open their home slate with back-to-back games against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Sept. 13 and the Central Arkansas Bears on Sept. 20 before playing their eight-game Big Sky Conference slate.

