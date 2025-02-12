Rutgers adds Norfolk State to 2028 football schedule

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added the Norfolk State Spartans to their 2028 football schedule, according to report by NJ.com.

Rutgers will host Norfolk State at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Scarlet Knights will pay the Spartans a $450,000 guarantee for the contest, per the report.

Back in December, Rutgers announced the addition of Norfolk State to its 2025 football schedule, with the game slated for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The guarantee for that contest, according to NJ.com, will be $425,000. Both the 2025 and 2028 contests are part of the same contract.

Norfolk State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Spartans are entering their first season under head coach Michael Vick, who played college ball for the Virginia Tech Hokies and also in the NFL, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

With the addition of Norfolk State, Rutgers now has two non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2028 season. The Scarlet Knights are also set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 16.

Norfolk State now has three non-conference opponents schedule in 2028. The Spartans are slated to face the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 16 and the VMI Keydets on Sept. 30, and both contests are slated to be played at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va.

