Rutgers adds Norfolk State, completes 2025 football schedule

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added a home contest against the Norfolk State Spartans, which completes their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Wednesday.

Rutgers will host Norfolk State at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the fifth overall meeting between the two schools in football.

Norfolk State is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Spartans finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 2-3 in MEAC play.

The matchup with Norfolk State was announced in conjunction with the release of Rutgers’s complete Big Ten football schedule for the 2025 season. Rutgers will open the season with four consecutive home games, beginning with the Ohio Bobcats on Aug. 30 before the Miami RedHawks visit on Sept. 6.

After hosting Norfolk State, Rutgers kicks off its Big Ten schedule on Sept. 20 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium.

Below is Rutgers’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Rutgers Football Schedule

08/30 – Ohio

09/06 – Miami (Ohio)

09/13 – Norfolk State

09/20 – Iowa*

09/27 – at Minnesota*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at Washington*

10/18 – Oregon*

10/25 – at Purdue*

11/01 – at Illinois*

11/08 – Maryland*

11/15 – OFF

11/22 – at Ohio State*

11/29 – Penn State*

* Big Ten contest.