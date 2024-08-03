Rutgers adds Howard to 2026 football schedule

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added the Howard Bison to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Last November, Rutgers announced that they had added a home game against the Howard Bison that is set for Aug. 31, 2024. The game, which will be the season-opener for both teams, will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Rutgers’ announcement did not mention a second game against Howard, which was included in the copy of the contract we obtained from Rutgers University via a state public records request.

According to the copy of the contract, Rutgers will host Howard at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Scarlet Knights will pay the Bison a $475,000 guarantee for the contest, which is an increase of $25,000 over the guarantee that they will pay for the 2024 matchup.

Howard University is a historically black research university located in Washington, D.C. The Howard Bison compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Rutgers and Howard first met on the gridiron in 2006 and squared off most recently in 2016. The Scarlet Knights won that contest, 52-14, and currently lead the overall series 5-0.

The addition of Howard completes Rutgers’ non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Scarlet Knights are slated to open the season at home against the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 5 before traveling to face the Boston College Eagles on Sept. 12.

In Big Ten action in 2026, Rutgers will host Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and USC and will travel to Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, and Wisconsin.

Howard now has two scheduled non-conference matchups for the 2026 season. The Bison are slated to open the season against Alabama A&M in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 29.

