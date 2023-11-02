Rutgers adds Howard to complete 2024 football schedule

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added the Howard Bison to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Rutgers will host Howard at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game, which will be the season-opener for both teams, will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Howard University is a historically black research university located in Washington, D.C. The Howard Bison compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Rutgers and Howard first met on the gridiron in 2006 and squared off most recently in 2016. The Scarlet Knights won that contest, 52-14, and currently lead the overall series 5-0.

One week after opening the season against Howard, Rutgers will welcome the Akron Zips to SHI Stadium on Sept. 7. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up non-conference play two weeks later when they travel to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 21.

The announcement of the game against Howard was made today in conjunction with the release of Rutgers’ complete 2024 Big Ten football schedule. The Scarlet Knights will open Big Ten action on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home against the Washington Huskies.

Rutgers will also host Big Ten foes Wisconsin on Oct. 12, UCLA on Oct. 19, Minnesota on Nov. 9, and Illinois on Nov. 23. Road conference opponents include Nebraska on Oct. 5, USC on Oct. 26, Maryland on Nov. 16, and Michigan State on Nov. 30.

