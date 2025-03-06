Rutgers’ 2025 football season opener moved to Thursday night

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ 2025 football season opener has been shifted to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Rutgers was originally scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., against the Ohio Bobcats. The Scarlet Knights will now host the Bobcats two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 28 in primetime.

Kickoff time and television coverage for the Rutgers-Ohio game will be announced at a later date.

Following the season-opener against Ohio, Rutgers is scheduled to host the Miami RedHawks and Norfolk State Spartans in consecutive non-conference home games on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, respectively.

In Big Ten action in 2025, Rutgers is scheduled to host Iowa, Oregon, Maryland and Penn State. Road conference opponents include Minnesota, Washington, Purdue, Illinois, and Ohio State.

Ohio’s 2025 football schedule was officially announced by the Mid-American Conference (MAC) on Wednesday. After opening at Rutgers, the Bobcats will host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 6 before traveling to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 13. Ohio wraps up its non-conference slate at home against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 20.

In MAC action this fall, Ohio will host Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), and UMass and will travel to Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, and Buffalo.

