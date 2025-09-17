Rhode Island to play 2026 football home slate at Centreville Bank Stadium

The Rhode Island Rams will play their 2026 home football schedule at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., URI Vice President/Athletics Director Thorr Bjorn announced Wednesday.

Rhode Island’s home venue, Meade Stadium in Kingston, R.I., is scheduled to undergo major renovations at the conclusion of the 2025 football season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium to be our home next season,” Bjorn said. “Not only will we be able to play in a state-of-the-art first-class facility, but it will be a chance to showcase our nationally-ranked program to our alumni and fans in a different part of the state.”

Centreville Bank Stadium is home to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship. The stadium, which officially opened in May, has a seating capacity of 10,500.

“We are proud to welcome URI Football to Centreville Bank Stadium as their home for the 2026 season,” Byrne said. “While Meade Stadium undergoes important upgrades, our venue will provide a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We value this partnership and look forward to an exciting season together.”

Rhode Island will play its first football game at Centreville Bank Stadium this season. The Rams will face the Brown Bears in the annual Governor’s Cup game on Friday, Oct. 3. The game will mark the first-ever football game to be played at Centreville Bank Stadium.

