2025 Brown-Rhode Island game moved to Pawtucket’s Centreville Bank Stadium

The Brown Bears and Rhode Island Rams Governor’s Cup game slated for Oct. 4 has been moved to Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., it was reported Monday.

Along with the venue change, the date and time have been updated. The game will now be contested Friday, Oct. 3, at 7pm (Eastern). This will be the first football game played in the building.

“As a proud Brown University alum, it is an honor to welcome the 2025 Governor’s Cup to Centreville Bank Stadium,” Brett M. Johnson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Rhode Island FC, said. “Hosting Brown and URI underscores our commitment to bringing premier sporting events to this community and elevating the Ocean State on a regional and national level.”

Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, the Samuel M. Mencoff ’78 Vice President for Athletics and Recreation at Brown, emphasized the electric atmosphere around a night game for the Governor’s Cup. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium in staging this historic rivalry game in our state’s fantastic new venue,” Calhoun said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play a Friday night game under the lights and for Brown Athletics to offer a truly special experience for Brown students and fans, as well as the Pawtucket, Providence, and greater Rhode Island communities.”

“At Centreville Bank Stadium, we couldn’t be more excited to offer a professional level experience for two of the most esteemed colleges in New England,” Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne said. “What better way to welcome football to our intimate venue for the first time than by hosting a storied tradition in the annual Governor’s Cup. This game will be an incredible event for all Rhode Island to experience.”

The game will be the 43rd installment of the Governor’s Cup. The game was first played in 1909, with the trophy first being awarded in 1981. Rhode Island has won six straight in the series, including a 31-21 decision in 2024.

