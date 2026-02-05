Rams to host 49ers in first-ever NFL regular-season game in Australia

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the first-ever regular-season football game in Australia in 2026, the National Football League announced Thursday.

The game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The stadium is the largest in the Southern Hemisphere and has a capacity of 100,024 (95,000 seats plus 5,000 standing room).

“As we continue our preparations for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game at the MCG in Melbourne, we are delighted that the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams,” said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord. “The 49ers are a popular franchise within the Australian market, and this rivalry game solidifies what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”

The date of the 49ers-Rams contest in Australia will be announced later.

“As we make history with the NFL and bring the first regular season game to Australia, we are pleased to take our annual match-up against our NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers to the MCG,” said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. “Since we first secured marketing rights to the country in 2021 and more recently since the announcement of this game last year, we have seen tremendous excitement for our team from fans both in Australia and also across the world. We look forward to spending this offseason continuing to deepen our connection with the Melbourne community leading up to the game this fall.”

“Bringing the NFL to the MCG is a huge win both on and off the field – and hosting a team like the San Francisco 49ers will make it even better,” said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan. “We can’t wait to welcome these two great teams to Melbourne and showcase the best of our city and our state.”

On Monday, the NFL announced the return of the Mexico City game, which means there will be a total of nine International contests in 2026. Below are the details:

• One game in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers

• One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium

• One game in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena

• Three games in London, U.K.

• One game in Madrid, Spain at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

• One game in Paris, France, at the Stade de France Stadium, featuring the New Orleans Saints as one of the participating teams

• One game in Mexico City, Mexico at the Estadio Banorte – home to Club América

NFL International Games