NFL to return to Mexico City for three seasons beginning in 2026

The National Football League (NFL) announced Monday that it will return to Mexico City to play regular season games beginning with the 2026 season.

The multi-year commitment begins with the 2026 regular-season and will feature games at the iconic Estadio Banorte (Estadio Azteca). The stadium is the home of the soccer team Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, and has a seating capacity of 90,000.

“We are delighted to bring regular‑season NFL games back to Mexico City beginning in 2026, reaffirming our deep and long‑standing connection with fans across the country,” said NFL Mexico Director General Arturo Olivé. “Estadio Banorte has hosted some incredibly memorable moments in our international history, and returning here underscores our commitment to growing the sport at every level in the market. We are also pleased to extend and expand our broadcast partnership with TelevisaUnivision, ensuring fans nationwide can enjoy greater access to NFL programming on Canal 5 and Canal 9. This is an exciting moment for the NFL in Mexico, and we look forward to building on this momentum for years to come.”

The NFL will also play regular season games in Mexico City during the 2027 and 2028 football seasons.

“Estadio Banorte is incredibly proud to continue making history as the home of the NFL in Mexico,” said Deputy General Director of Estadio Banorte Félix Aguirre. “This multi‑year agreement with the NFL will allow hundreds of thousands of fans to enjoy regular‑season games at one of the world’s most iconic and newly renovated stadiums. The agreement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that the new dawn of Estadio Banorte is defined by hosting sporting and entertainment events of excellence in our country.”

“We are proud to announce the renewal of our NFL broadcast rights in Mexico,” said President of Sports at TelevisaUnivsion Olek Loewenstein. “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering the best sports coverage and bringing one of the world’s most influential sports to a huge and passionate fan base that is measured in millions.”

With the return of the Mexico City game, the NFL will now play a total of nine International games during the 2026 season. Below are the official details from the league announcement:

• One game in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams as one of the participating teams

• One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at the Maracanã Stadium

• One game in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena

• Three games in London, U.K.

• One game in Madrid, Spain at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

• One game in Paris, France, at the Stade de France Stadium, featuring the New Orleans Saints as one of the participating teams

• One game in Mexico City, Mexico at the Estadio Banorte – home to Club América

NFL International Games