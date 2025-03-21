Presbyterian adds Bluefield to 2025 football schedule

The Presbyterian Blue Hose have added the Bluefield Rams to their 2025 football schedule, according to Bluefield’s official athletics website.

Presbyterian will host Bluefield at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The game will kickoff at 1:00pm ET.

Presbyterian and Bluefield have met twice on the gridiron in their history. The Blue Hose emerged victorious in both contests, winning 69-14 in 2014 and 41-10 in their most recent matchup in 2018.

Bluefield is a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Rams finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall and 4-2 in AAC action.

Presbyterian, a member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL), now has three non-conference games set for the 2025 season. The Blue Hose are slated to open the season on the road against the Mercer Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30 and will then travel to face the Furman Paladins on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Since the 2025 season is a 13-week calendar for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, Presbyterian can schedule one additional non-conference opponent for a total of 12 regular-season games.

Presbyterian’s PFL schedule for the 2025 season was previously announced. The Blue Hose will host Morehead State, Stetson, Valparaiso, and Marist and will visit Butler, Dayton, Davidson, and St. Thomas.

[h/t Fear The FCS]

