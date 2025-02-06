Pioneer Football League releases 2025 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 27.

For the 2025 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.

Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. The 2025 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each PFL member will play four non-conference games for a total of 12 contests.

Marist announced all three non-conference matchups today, which are listed below. The Red Foxes will only play 11 games total this season:

Bucknell at Marist (Sept. 6)

Marist at Wagner (Sept. 13)

Marist at Penn (Oct. 11)

The remaining 10 PFL teams still need to complete the non-conference portion of their 2025 football schedules. Below are the teams and number of openings (max 4):

Butler – 2

Davidson – 2

Dayton – 3

Drake – 2

Morehead State – 1

Presbyterian – 2

St. Thomas – 2

San Diego – 1

Stetson – 2

Valparaiso – 1

The 2025 season will mark the 33rd year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.

2025 Pioneer Football League Schedules



2025 Pioneer League Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Marist at Butler

Stetson at Dayton

Morehead State at Presbyterian

St. Thomas at San Diego

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Butler at St. Thomas

Davidson at Stetson

Dayton at Morehead State

Valparaiso at Drake

San Diego at Marist

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Presbyterian at Butler

St. Thomas at Davidson

Dayton at Valparaiso

Drake at San Diego

Morehead State at Stetson

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Butler at Dayton

Davidson at Drake

Marist at Morehead State

Stetson at Presbyterian

Valparaiso at St. Thomas

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

San Diego at Davidson

Presbyterian at Dayton

Drake at Marist

Morehead State at Valparaiso

St. Thomas at Stetson

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Drake at Butler

Davidson at Morehead State

Dayton at San Diego

Marist at St. Thomas

Valparaiso at Presbyterian

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Butler at Morehead State

Presbyterian at Davidson

St. Thomas at Drake

Stetson at Marist

San Diego at Valparaiso

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Butler at San Diego

Davidson at Marist

Drake at Dayton

Presbyterian at St. Thomas

Stetson at Valparaiso

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Valparaiso at Butler

Dayton at Davidson

Morehead State at Drake

Marist at Presbyterian

San Diego at Stetson

