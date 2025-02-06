Pioneer Football League releases 2025 football schedule

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) has released its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 27.
For the 2025 season, the PFL will again consist of 11 members — Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, San Diego, Stetson, and Valparaiso.
Each PFL team plays an eight-game conference schedule. The 2025 season includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each PFL member will play four non-conference games for a total of 12 contests.
Marist announced all three non-conference matchups today, which are listed below. The Red Foxes will only play 11 games total this season:
- Bucknell at Marist (Sept. 6)
- Marist at Wagner (Sept. 13)
- Marist at Penn (Oct. 11)
The remaining 10 PFL teams still need to complete the non-conference portion of their 2025 football schedules. Below are the teams and number of openings (max 4):
- Butler – 2
- Davidson – 2
- Dayton – 3
- Drake – 2
- Morehead State – 1
- Presbyterian – 2
- St. Thomas – 2
- San Diego – 1
- Stetson – 2
- Valparaiso – 1
The 2025 season will mark the 33rd year for the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is the nation’s only non-scholarship, football-only FCS conference.
2025 Pioneer Football League Schedules
- 2025 Butler Football Schedule
- 2025 Davidson Football Schedule
- 2025 Dayton Football Schedule
- 2025 Drake Football Schedule
- 2025 Marist Football Schedule
- 2025 Morehead State Football Schedule
- 2025 Presbyterian Football Schedule
- 2025 St. Thomas Football Schedule
- 2025 San Diego Football Schedule
- 2025 Stetson Football Schedule
- 2025 Valparaiso Football Schedule
2025 Pioneer League Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
Marist at Butler
Stetson at Dayton
Morehead State at Presbyterian
St. Thomas at San Diego
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Butler at St. Thomas
Davidson at Stetson
Dayton at Morehead State
Valparaiso at Drake
San Diego at Marist
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Presbyterian at Butler
St. Thomas at Davidson
Dayton at Valparaiso
Drake at San Diego
Morehead State at Stetson
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Butler at Dayton
Davidson at Drake
Marist at Morehead State
Stetson at Presbyterian
Valparaiso at St. Thomas
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
San Diego at Davidson
Presbyterian at Dayton
Drake at Marist
Morehead State at Valparaiso
St. Thomas at Stetson
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Drake at Butler
Davidson at Morehead State
Dayton at San Diego
Marist at St. Thomas
Valparaiso at Presbyterian
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Butler at Morehead State
Presbyterian at Davidson
St. Thomas at Drake
Stetson at Marist
San Diego at Valparaiso
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Butler at San Diego
Davidson at Marist
Drake at Dayton
Presbyterian at St. Thomas
Stetson at Valparaiso
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
Valparaiso at Butler
Dayton at Davidson
Morehead State at Drake
Marist at Presbyterian
San Diego at Stetson