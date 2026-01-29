Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin schedule football series for 2026, 2030

The Prairie View A&M Panthers and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series opens on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, when Prairie View A&M hosts Stephen F. Austin at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. That matchup first surfaced in early January with the release of the Southland Conference’s 2026 schedule.

A copy of the game contract, obtained from Prairie View A&M University through a state public records request, confirms that a return game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The programs have met seven times on the gridiron, with SFA holding a 5-1-1 advantage in the series. Prairie View A&M competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), while Stephen F. Austin is a member of the Southland Conference.

Prairie View A&M’s 2026 non-conference slate also includes road trips to Tarleton State (Aug. 29), Baylor (Sept. 12), and East Texas A&M (Oct. 24).

Stephen F. Austin becomes Prairie View A&M’s first scheduled non-conference opponent for 2030.

For Stephen F. Austin, Prairie View A&M is the third non-league opponent on the 2026 schedule and second in 2030. The Lumberjacks are set to open their 2026 campaign at Abilene Christian on Sept. 12 and will host Northeastern State on Sept. 26.

The Lumberjacks’ 2030 schedule also includes a road contest against Louisville on Sept. 7.

