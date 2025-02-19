Prairie View A&M schedules replacement 2025 Homecoming football game

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have scheduled a replacement opponent for their Homecoming football game in 2025, the school has officially announced.

Prairie View A&M was previously scheduled to host the North American Stallions for their Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. However, North American announced last week that it has discontinued its football program.

In place of North American, Prairie View A&M will now host the Lincoln University (CA) Oaklanders on the same date, Oct. 25, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Calif., is an independent program with no classification, but is considered a countable opponent by the NCAA. The Oaklanders played their fourth season of sponsored football in 2024, led by coach Desmond Gumbs. In four seasons of action, the Oaklanders own a 3-39 record and have lost 24-consecutive contests dating back to Nov. 12, 2022.

The remainder of Prairie View A&M’s 2025 football schedule remains unchanged. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game on the road against the Texas Southern Tigers.

Below is Prairie View A&M’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Prairie View A&M Football Schedule

08/30 – at Texas Southern*

09/06 – UTRGV

09/13 – at Rice

09/20 – Northwestern State

09/27 – Grambling State* (in Dallas)

10/04 – at Alcorn State*

10/11 – OFF

10/18 – at Southern*

10/25 – Lincoln (CA)

11/01 – Alabama State*

11/08 – at Alabama A&M*

11/15 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/22 – Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Prairie View A&M finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action. The Panthers are entering their first season under head coach Tremaine Jackson, who was previously led Valdosta State from 2022 through 2024.