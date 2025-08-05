Power conference programs playing at Group of Five opponents in 2025

The 2025 college football season features a compelling slate of games where Power Four programs will hit the road for true away contests against Group of Five opponents. These matchups, often overlooked on paper, carry significant weight for both sides. For the Power Four teams—those in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, and the two remaining Pac-12 teams—it’s a chance to test depth and discipline in unfamiliar environments. For the Group of Five hosts, it’s a rare opportunity to knock off a national brand on home turf.

One of the first marquee games comes in Week Zero when Stanford makes the long journey to Hawai’i. It’s a unique opener for the Cardinal and an early litmus test for Frank Reich’s new regime as Stanford looks to rebuild. Week 1 brings another intriguing clash as Mississippi State travels to Hattiesburg to take on Southern Miss in what promises to be a heated in-state matchup. On the same weekend, Northwestern ventures south to face Tulane, a program that’s proven capable of pulling off big wins under Jon Sumrall.

Week 2 is loaded with action. North Carolina and new head coach Bill Belichick face a potential trap game at Charlotte, while West Virginia visits Ohio in a matchup that could have early-season upset potential. UCLA heads to Allegiant Stadium to take on UNLV, a rising Mountain West program that’s been competitive against power programs in recent years and now has the creative mind of Dan Mullen at the helm. That same week, Houston will make the short trip across town to play Rice in a battle of Houston-based teams with plenty of pride on the line.

Week 3 features a large cluster of Power Four road tests, including Oklahoma visiting Temple, Duke taking the aforementioned Tulane squad, and Utah heading to Wyoming. Each of these contests could offer fireworks and close finishes, especially in high-altitude or hostile environments. Later in the season, Arkansas plays Memphis at the Liberty Bowl in Week 4.

While not technically a current Power conference program, Pac-12 member Oregon State travels across the country to face Appalachian State in Week 6, a team known for ambushing ranked opponents at home.

As the season winds down, Duke will take the risk of a non-conference road test in November when it visits UConn. These games aren’t just scheduling quirks, they can influence bowl eligibility, playoff resumes, and morale of the Power Four programs while giving Group of Five teams a chance to define their seasons.

2025 Power Four True Road Games at Group of Five Stadiums

Aug. 23 (Week 0)

Stanford at Hawai’i

Aug. 30 (Week 1)

Northwestern at Tulane

California at Oregon State

Mississippi State at Southern Miss

Sept. 6 (Week 2)

West Virginia at Ohio

North Carolina at Charlotte

Houston at Rice

UCLA at UNLV

Sept. 13 (Week 3)

Oklahoma at Temple

SMU at Missouri State

Iowa State at Arkansas State

Duke at Tulane

Utah at Wyoming

Sept. 20 (Week 4)

Arkansas at Memphis

California at San Diego State

Washington at Washington State

BYU at East Carolina

Sept. 26 (Week 5)

Houston at Oregon State

Oct. 11 (Week 7)

Wake Forest at Oregon State

Nov. 8 (Week 11)

Duke at UConn

BONUS: Oregon State and Washington State were formerly part of the Power Five as members of the Pac-12 Conference. With only two teams currently, the Pac-12 no longer holds autonomy status within the NCAA and is not part of the new power structure that governs the College Football Playoff.

With that being said, below are their road games against Group of Five opponents in 2025:

Sept. 13 (Week 3)

Washington State at North Texas

Sept. 27 (Week 5)

Washington State at Colorado State

Oct. 11 (Week 6)

Oregon State at Appalachian State

Nov. 15 (Week 12)

Oregon State at Tulsa

Nov. 22 (Week 13)

Washington State at James Madison

SEE ALSO: 10 Power 4 teams without a non-conference Power 4 foe in 2025