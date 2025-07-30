10 Power 4 teams without a non-conference Power 4 foe in 2025

As college football programs begin fall camp, it becomes pretty apparent that not every Power Four squad will face as daunting of a non-conference slate as others. While some schools face early-season matchups with fellow heavyweights or late-season excitement with Power Four rivals in other conferences, others have opted for a more manageable slate, altogether avoiding any Power Four competition outside of league play.

Whether it’s for rebuilding purposes, load management, a bowl eligibility strategy, or simply how the schedules have shaken out after years of planning, these schedules stand out for their lack of top-tier opposition. Here’s a look at the teams in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC that won’t face a single Power Four opponent before diving into conference play, and what their non-league schedules look like.

ACC : Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons will host Kennesaw State, Western Carolina, and Oregon State in non-conference action. Kennesaw State finished 2024 at 5–6 in the FCS, while Western Carolina, typically a lower-tier FCS team in the Southern Conference, likely ended the season with just a few wins, consistent with their recent history. Oregon State, as with others, wrapped up the year at 7–6 and represents Wake Forest’s only Power Four non-league opponent.

B1G: Penn State

Penn State’s 2025 non-conference slate consists entirely of home games against Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova. Nevada, representing the Mountain West, ended the 2024 season with a 3–9 record. FIU, out of Conference USA, finished 4–8 last year. Villanova, out of the FCS and a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, posted an impressive 10-4 campaign, losing to UIW in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

B1G: Indiana

The Hoosiers have scheduled a trio of home games against Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, and Indiana State. Old Dominion, from the Sun Belt Conference, wrapped up 2024 with a 5-7 record. Kennesaw State, a member of Conference USA, ended at 2-10 last season. Indiana State, from the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the FCS ranks, completed its season at 4–8.

B1G: Maryland

The Terrapins’ non-league foes for 2025 are Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, and Towson. Florida Atlantic, out of the American, stumbled to a 3–9 finish in 2024. Northern Illinois of the MAC had a successful 8–5 season, capped by a win in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Huskies also had an upset victory over Notre Dame early in the season. Towson, part of the FCS’s Colonial Athletic Association, finished 7–5.

B1G: Northwestern

Northwestern has scheduled games against Tulane, Western Illinois, and ULM. Tulane, from the American, recorded a 9–5 season in 2024. This game will not be a cakewalk for Northwestern, especially considering it’s at Tulane in New Orleans. Western Illinois, a member of the FCS’s OVC, finished 4–8. ULM (Louisiana–Monroe) closed out the 2024 campaign at 5–7 in the Sun Belt.

B1G: Rutgers

Rutgers’ non-league schedule for 2025 includes three home games versus Ohio University, Miami (Ohio), and Norfolk State. Both Ohio and Miami are members of the MAC, finishing 2024 at 11-3 and 9-5, respectively, with Ohio beating Miami (Ohio) in the MAC Championship Game. Norfolk State, out of the FCS’s MEAC, also ended the year with a 4-8 mark and made a coaching change. The Spartans are now led by college and NFL legend Michael Vick.

B1G: Washington

In 2025, Washington’s out-of-conference matchups are limited to two home contests versus Colorado State and UC Davis and the Apple Cup at Washington State. Colorado State, a Mountain West member, went 8-5 last season. UC Davis, competing in the Big Sky Conference at the FCS level, finished 11-3 and made the FCS Playoff Quarterfinals. Washington State was 8-5 a season ago, but has been gutted by the transfer portal.

Big XII: Houston

The Cougars’ 2025 non-conference schedule features Stephen F. Austin, Rice, and Oregon State. Stephen F. Austin, an FCS program from the Southland Conference, was 7-5 in 2024. Rice finished 10th in the American and had a record of 4-8 overall. Oregon State was 5-7 a season ago.

Big XII: Texas Tech

Texas Tech’s non-conference trio includes Arkansas–Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State. Arkansas–Pine Bluff, from the SWAC, ended 2024 at 3–9. Kent State suffered a winless season, finishing 0–12 in the MAC.