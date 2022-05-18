Pac-12 modifies football conference championship game format, will explore scheduling scenarios beyond 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA Division I Council announced a change that has been in the works for some time. Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conferences will no longer be required to have divisions in order to stage a conference football championship game.
Conferences will now be able to scrap their divisions if they desire. East, West, North, South, Atlantic, Coastal, and Mountain could be terms of the past.
Shortly after the statement from the NCAA, the Pac-12 announced that they have modified their football conference championship game format for the 2022 season.
The Pac-12 Conference, which is split into North and South divisions, will now place the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage in the championship game beginning in 2022.
“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game.”
Based on a table included in the Pac-12 release, five of the 11 Pac-12 Championship games would have had a different matchup had division winners not been required. Most recently, the 2020 contest would have featured No. 13 USC vs. No. 25 Colorado instead of USC vs. Oregon (Oregon replaced Washington, who was unable to play).
The Pac-12 will keep its 2022 football schedule and division alignment for the 2022 season. However, the conference stated that “…scheduling scenarios for seasons beyond 2022 will continue to be reviewed.”
Pac-12 teams currently play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. That likely won’t change unless the Big Ten Conference also changes their format and moves back to an eight-game conference slate.
I’m pretty confused at the last sentence that says that the conference will keep the divisions this season, but it also says that the conference championship is gonna change instantly, so it means that the schedule that was released last year is gonna remain the same, that divisions won’t matter for the record or if the old format won’t be scrapped until 2023?
Also fingers crossed that the Pac-12 and Big Ten both reduce the number of conference games to 8
Please keep it at 9 games. An 8 game schedules would mean one more crappy non league game against the Big Sky or the Mountain West played in front of half empty stadiums.
I think the point is that the conference will not change any regular season scheduling for the upcoming (2022) season. However, being the “champion” of a division in 2022 will not necessarily send a team to the conference championship game.
Member’s conference schedules are too complicated to adjust to on such short notice so they will keep their current 2-division version (5 intra-divisional and 4 inter-divisional conference games) but, the championship game will feature the two schools with the best conference records.
So, there will likely be three groups of teams that continue to play each other each season divided by what part of the West they are in:
Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah
California, Stanford, UCLA, USC
Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State
I see a reduction to 7 conference games. In addition to your protected regional rivals, you play one of the schools from each geographic pair. For example, USC would in addition to its year California battles, play one school each from Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and the Rocky Mountains, on a rotating 4-year schedule.
This opens up the door for the Pac-12 to schedule even more significant non-conference matchups. Utah could then start playing BYU and Utah State on an annual basis as non-conference opponents, with two of the open non-conference slots filled with other Power 5 teams and one more game against a non-Power 5 team (conference member or independent).
I don’t see the Pac-12 going to 7 conference games, but it would open the doors to great non-con matchups like Oregon vs Alabama.
At best it would be reduced to 8.
No way they drop to 7 conference games. Fox & ESPN would never go for less conference matchups. The SEC will move to 9 when the Sooners and Horns join. B1G, p12 and XII stay at 9. ACC will probably move to 9 but might not due to Notre Dame playing 4/5 ACC schools each season. It would be really hard for the PAC 12 to schedule 5 outbid conference games if the other 4 are playing 9.
The removal of divisions by the Pac-12 opens the door for the possibility of all the P5 conferences removing divisions and adopting a conference schedule format that decreases the amount of conference games which would also allow more high-profile OOC match-ups. Kentucky is a school that could benefit from playing fewer conference games, they haven’t played a P5 OOC opponent other than Louisville in decades.
7 games conference game schedules were so 1988 when the conferences had 8 to 10 teams. They all have 12 to 16 now. I want to see Auburn play Florida, Alabama play Georgia. Tennessee play Texas A&M…. More, not less. I’m sure Oregon and Washington fans want more USC, UCLA..not less. Let’s come back to this in three years. I bet you anything, anything, the Pac12 has 9 conference games, 8 at the least. If they have 7 they are the west coast version of C-USA.
I hate this decision before you had to beat the teams in your division to get to the championship game now it all depends on the luck of the draw on your schedule The schedules will be so unbalanced the only way you get to the championship is if you have a weak schedule The best team could still be sitting at home because they played the two or three of the best teams in the conference or as a team that goes to the championship game they have played two three of the weakest teams in the conference which would give them an unfair advantage The NCAA has just screwed up a great situation and turned it into a scheduling crapshoot they will never leave a good thing alone
Well, good points, but if they play the two or three best teams in the conference then that likely means they’re not in the top two. Just saying