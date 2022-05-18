NCAA relaxes restrictions for FBS football conference championship games

The NCAA Division I Council has relaxed the restrictions for Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football conference championship games, it was announced on Wednesday.

As a result of the change, FBS conferences will now be able to determine their conference championship game participants with or without divisions. Previously, NCAA rules stated that conferences were required to be split into divisions in order to stage a championship game.

Conferences can still keep divisions if they desire, however. Should a conference opt to eliminate divisions, they would likely deem the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play as the championship game participants.

Division I Council relaxes restrictions for FBS football conference championship games; FBS conferences to determine their championship game participants. All Council actions are not final until today’s meeting ends. pic.twitter.com/cHjD4nfVle — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2022

Shortly following the NCAA release, the Pac-12 announced a change in their football championship game format. Beginning in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the championship game.

“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize CFP invitations and ultimately win national championships,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “Today’s decision is an important step towards that goal and immediately increases both fan interest in, and the media value of, our Football Championship Game.”