Oregon State adds three home-and-home series to future football schedules

The Oregon State Beavers have added three home-and-home series to their future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.

All three home-and-home series will begin during the 2025 season, which will be the second season for Oregon State as one member of the two-team Pac-12 Conference. Since the Pac-12’s scheduling agreement with the Mountain West was not extended, Oregon State will essentially play a football schedule similar to an independent in 2025.

Oregon State announced its complete schedule for the 2025 season earlier on Wednesday, and it contained three new matchups with return contests. The Beavers will, of course, play the Washington State Cougars, the only other team currently in the Pac-12.

However, Oregon State and Washington State will meet twice next season in a rare, but not unheard of, in-season home-and-home series. Oregon State will host Washington State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Nov. 1 before returning the game four weeks later on Nov. 29 at GESA Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash.

“We’re excited to have a second straight year with seven dates at Reser Stadium,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We elected to play two games against Washington State in order to maximize the strength of this schedule, which includes intriguing matchups both at home and on the road.”

Oregon State will begin a series with the Sam Houston Bearkats of Conference USA in Corvallis on Nov. 8, 2025. The return game of the series is a ways off though, and will be played on Sept. 6, 2031 at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

The third home-and-home series added for Oregon State will begin on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Nov. 15, 2025. The return game of that series is also in the distant future — Sept. 18, 2032 in Corvallis.

