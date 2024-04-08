Oregon-Hawaii football game in 2024 rescheduled for 2032 season

The Oregon Ducks and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have agreed to reschedule their canceled football game in 2024 and will now play during the 2032 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oregon was previously scheduled to travel to play Hawaii to open the 2024 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24. However, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported in January that the game was canceled.

The cancellation of the contest came a few months after the Oregon Ducks announced they would depart the Pac-12 Conference and join the Big Ten Conference beginning with the 2024 season.

The Ducks will now travel to take on the Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2032, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Hawaii via a state public records request. If the NCAA football calendar remains the same, the game will be contested during Week Zero.

The rescheduled contest is part of a three-game series that began on Sept. 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks defeated the Rainbow Warriors in that contest, 55-10, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 5-3.

Oregon and Hawaii are currently scheduled to play the second game of the series in Eugene on Sept. 13, 2031. That contest was rescheduled from the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii now has two scheduled non-conference games for the 2032 season. Three weeks after hosting Oregon on Aug. 28, the Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to travel to play the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 18.

Hawaii is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Oregon in 2032.

