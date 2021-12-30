2020 Hawaii-Oregon football game rescheduled for 2031

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Oregon Ducks have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2031 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Hawaii was previously scheduled to travel to play Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was unable to be played due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Rainbow Warriors will now travel to take on the Ducks at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Hawaii at Manoa via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a three-game series that now begins on Sept. 16, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. Hawaii is scheduled to host Oregon in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, which is Week Zero that season.

The 2031 Hawaii-Oregon matchup is the first scheduled non-conference game for both teams for that season.

Hawaii and Oregon first met on the gridiron in 1921 in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors defeated the Ducks in their three most recent contests in 1988, 1992, and 1994, but the Ducks still lead the overall series 4-3.

