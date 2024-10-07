Ole Miss adds Washington State to 2025 football schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels have added the Washington State Cougars to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Monday.

Ole Miss will host Washington State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The agreement between the two schools is for a single game with no return contest, per the announcement.

Ole Miss and Washington State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

“The opportunity to face the University of Mississippi, with its rich football history, will be one our student-athletes, coaches and fans will certainly enjoy,” said WSU Director of Athletics Anne McCoy.

Washington State is one of the two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Oregon State following the departure of 10 schools to the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12. In the past month, the Pac-12 has announced the addition of five schools from the Mountain West beginning in 2026.

The Cougars will essentially play as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent next season, with a total of 12 games to schedule. So far, Washington State has six games scheduled, including home contests against Idaho (Aug. 30), San Diego State (Sept. 6), Oregon State (date TBA), and Washington (date TBA).

Road opponents include North Texas (Sept. 13), Virginia (Sept. 20), and Ole Miss (Oct. 11).

Washington State serves as a replacement for Wake Forest on Ole Miss’s 2025 non-conference slate after the Demon Deacons canceled their game last month.

Ole Miss is scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Georgia State Panthers on Aug. 30. Other opponents include The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 6 and the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 20, both at home in Oxford.

In SEC action next season, Ole Miss is scheduled to host Arkansas, Florida, LSU, and South Carolina and visit Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma.

