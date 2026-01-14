Old Dominion alters UConn series, loses home date with Virginia

The Old Dominion Monarchs have made some adjustments to their future football series with the UConn Huskies, while also losing a future home date with the Virginia Cavaliers, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Old Dominion and UConn scheduled a home-and-home series a few years ago, which was set to begin at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. The return game was slated for the following season at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027.

Both of those games have been changed, according to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained from Old Dominion University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

The date of the first game remains the same — Nov. 21, 2026 — but the contest will now be played at UConn’s Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The return game in 2027 has been postponed one season and is now scheduled to be played on Oct. 28, 2028, at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.

Old Dominion was previously scheduled to open the 2028 season at home against Virginia, but that game is being canceled due to the ACC moving to a nine-game football schedule, according to a copy of an email sent from the University of Virginia to ODU officials.

The 2028 Old Dominion-Virginia game was part of a three-game contract that was signed back in 2015. The first two games of the series were played in 2019 and 2022, while the scheduled game in 2028 was originally set for the 2020 season.

According to the terms of the original contract, Virginia will owe Old Dominion an $800,000 cancellation fee since the game is over 24 months away. The fee was $1 million if notice was given between 12 and 24 months, and $1.2 million if given 12 months or less.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES