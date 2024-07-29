Oklahoma adds Utah State to 2027 football schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners have added the Utah State Aggies to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Oklahoma will host Utah State at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Sooners will pay the Aggies a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on June 11, 2024.

Oklahoma and Utah State have met five times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 1972. The Sooners defeated the Aggies in all five contests, including a 31-24 decision in their most recent matchup in 2010.

If the SEC moves to a nine-game football schedule in 2026, which appears almost certain, then the addition of Utah State tentatively completes Oklahoma’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. After opening the season at home against Utah State, the Sooners are slated to visit the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 11 before hosting the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 18.

Oklahoma is the second non-conference opponent for Utah State’s 2027 football schedule. The Aggies are are also scheduled to visit the Oregon Ducks that season, which is the first game of a three-game football series between the two schools.

