Notre Dame sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes seven games at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish open their home schedule at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 13 against the Texas A&M Aggies in primetime. The game is set for 7:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Two additional Notre Dame home games kick off at 7:30pm ET during the 2025 season with coverage via NBC and Peacock. In those contests, the USC Trojans visit South Bend on Saturday, Oct. 18, followed by the Navy Midshipmen three weeks later on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Notre Dame will play four home games at Notre Dame Stadium in 2025 that will each kickoff at 3:30pm ET — vs. Purdue on Sept. 20, vs. Boise State on Oct. 4, vs. NC State on Oct. 11, and vs. Syracuse on Nov. 22. Each game will air on NBC and Peacock, with the exception of the NC State contest, which is a Peacock-only event.

Notre Dame previously announced that the Boise State game would be Peacock-only, but that game was changed to NBC and Peacock via today’s announcement.

The Fighting Irish are scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday, Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Kickoff times and television for Notre Dame’s road games at Arkansas (Sept. 27), Boston College (Nov. 1), Pitt (Nov. 15), and Stanford (Nov. 29) will be announced at a later date.

Notre Dame finished the 2024 season with a 14-2 record, which was their third season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish defeated Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State in the College Football Playoff, but fell to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

2025 Notre Dame Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Texas A&M – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. Purdue – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. Boise State – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 11

vs. NC State – 3:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 18

vs. USC – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. Navy – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Saturday, Nov. 22

vs. Syracuse – 3:30pm, NBC/Peacock

